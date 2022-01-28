Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata Record Highest Drops as Cities See Big Dips in Daily Covid-19 Cases

Cities across India have reported a drastic drop in daily coronavirus cases in the last few days, including Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata that have recorded more than 65% reduction in the last one week, data analysed by News18 shows.

Across the country, the overall daily Covid-19 cases registered at least 10% drop since last Thursday, Union Health Ministry data shows. On January 20, India recorded 3.17 lakh cases, while on January 27, it dropped to 2.86 lakh cases.

Among the major cities, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata have recorded the highest drop. In the national capital, daily cases dropped from 12,306 on January 20 to 4,291 January 27. In Mumbai, the daily cases dropped by more than 75% — from 5,708 to 1,384 – during the same period. In Kolkata, too, the drop was more than 75% — from 1,759 on January 20 to 423 on January 27.

In Bengaluru, around 30,540 cases were recorded on January 20, which dropped to 19,105 on January 25 and 17,717 on January 27. In Chennai, the drop was around 25% — from 7,520 to 5,591 — during the one-week period. In Kerala’s Trivandrum, the drop was from 9,720 to 7,675.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, on Thursday said early indications of coronavirus cases plateauing have been reported in some places but the trend needs to be observed and precautions need to be continued.

As per the Union Health Ministry, around 400 districts logged weekly positivity of over 10% in the week ending Wednesday. In at least 141 districts, the positivity rate was between 5% to 10%.

The ministry warned that Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan were recording a high number of Covid-19 cases. On the other hand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Odisha, Haryana and West Bengal are reporting a decrease in daily cases. Positivity rates in these states are also dropping.

