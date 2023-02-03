Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 09:19 IST
New Delhi, India
Two persons were arrested for allegedly firing at two men in southeast Delhi’s Bhogal area after an encounter with the police, police said on Thursday. Two head constables were also injured while nabbing the accused. The accused have been identified as Saif Ali (23) and Aman (22), both residents of Hazrat Nizamuddin, they said.
Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva claimed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal renewed his attack on Lt. Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena to “divert media focus" from the Enforcement Directorate chargesheet, which alleged that the AAP “misused liquor scam kickback cash" in the Goa Assembly elections. Sachdeva said that Chief Minister Kejriwal is “creating a constitutional crisis in Delhi by continuously making irresponsible comments against the L-G".
Eleven years after three blasts claimed 27 lives in Mumbai, the trial in the case began before a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court here on Thursday. A panch witness — an official witness — who was present when doctors removed splinters from the bodies of injured persons was the first to testify before special judge B D Shelke.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has asked Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to install air purifiers in most homes, as city’s air quality is seeing a significant dip. On Thursday, the overall AQI in Mumbai was 237.
The budget of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for the fiscal 2023-24 will be presented on February 4, the first time since 1985 that the exercise is being undertaken when the term of the corporators have ended and the financial capital’s civic body is under an administrator. The polls to BMC are pending due to factors like the coronavirus pandemic, delimitation of wards and OBC quota.
At around 8:30 pm on Thursday, one of the two new Vande Bharat express trains slated to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week, arrived in Mumbai. The train reached Pune from the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory in the morning, departed for Mumbai in the evening and arrived at CSMT.
The mayoral election is the first item on the agenda for the municipal House slated to be held on February 6 in Delhi. LG VK Saxena issued a notification regarding the same on Thursday and said it will be followed by the election of the deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee of the MCD.
As many as nine trains on the Delhi route are running late due to low visibility, informed Railway officials on Friday. Here’s the list:
Amid the Adani row, future of key projects in the helmed by Gautam Adani’s companies are under scanner in Mumbai, according to a report in Hindustan Times These are Dharavi Redevlopment Project, Navi Mumbai International Airport and the plans to expand the electricity distribution business to Navi Mumbai. The report quoted a top state official as saying on condition of anonymity that the government was watching the developments (related to Adani) closely, and the projects “that are yet to take off or are under implementation may get delayed due to the ongoing turmoil.”
Besides, the election of the national president of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), an ally of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, will also be held on February 14 in Delhi.
The semi-high speed train will undergo trials in the ghat (hilly) sections on the outskirts of Mumbai to test its parking brakes before its maiden run on February 10. The second new train is expected to reach Mumbai on February 6.
The new Madhya Pradesh Bhawan, built at a cost of Rs 150 crore in central Delhi’s Chanakyapuri, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday.
