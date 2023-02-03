Amid the Adani row, future of key projects in the helmed by Gautam Adani’s companies are under scanner in Mumbai, according to a report in Hindustan Times These are Dharavi Redevlopment Project, Navi Mumbai International Airport and the plans to expand the electricity distribution business to Navi Mumbai. The report quoted a top state official as saying on condition of anonymity that the government was watching the developments (related to Adani) closely, and the projects “that are yet to take off or are under implementation may get delayed due to the ongoing turmoil.”

In an important update from the national capital, at least 9 trains on the Delhi route are running late on Friday due to low visibility. These trains are Banaras-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express (late by 1 hour), Raigarh-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express (late by 2-and-a-half hours), Balrampur-Gwalior Sushasan Express (late by 4 hours), Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Express (late by 1 hour) and others.

The mayoral election is the first item on the agenda for the municipal House slated to be held on February 6 in Delhi. LG VK Saxena issued a notification regarding the same on Thursday and said it will be followed by the election of the deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee of the MCD.

Besides, the election of the national president of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), an ally of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, will also be held on February 14 in Delhi.

At around 8:30 pm on Thursday, one of the two new Vande Bharat express trains slated to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week, arrived in Mumbai. The train reached Pune from the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory in the morning, departed for Mumbai in the evening and arrived at CSMT, a PTI report said.

The semi-high speed train will undergo trials in the ghat (hilly) sections on the outskirts of Mumbai to test its parking brakes before its maiden run on February 10. The second new train is expected to reach Mumbai on February 6.

The new Madhya Pradesh Bhawan, built at a cost of Rs 150 crore in central Delhi’s Chanakyapuri, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday.

