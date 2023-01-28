Delhi, Mumbai LIVE Updates: New Auto Fares in Delhi From January 30; 11 Foreigners Held at Mumbai Airport with Gold Worth Rs 4.14 Crore

However, commuters may have to continue to hassle with auto drivers over fare prices because the implementation of the metre system may take time. The minimum auto fare will now be ₹ 30 instead of ₹ 25. Beyond the initial 1.5 km, the customer will be required to pay ₹ 11 instead of ₹ 9.5 earlier.

Meanwhile, 11 foreign nationals were held on Friday at Mumbai Airport allegedly with 8.3 kilograms of gold worth Rs 4.14 crore, a Customs official said. The passengers had arrived from Sharjah in the early hours of the day and were held on the basis of specific intelligence, he added.

In other news from Mumbai, a 76-year-old man was booked by the Dharavi Police for allegedly peeing inside the water tanker of a housing society, a Times of India report said. The senior citizen was also the secretary of the Vidhyashvari Society at 90 Feet Road in the city.

Two traffic personnel were injured after they were hit by a car driven allegedly by an inebriated man on Friday afternoon, police said. The accused was arrested after a brief chase, they said, adding that the incident took place when the driver of the vehicle tried to avoid the challan.

Head Constable Vikas who sustained a head injury is under treatment at a hospital while his colleague HC Surat was discharged after treatment for minor abrasions, they said. The accused has been identified as Santosh (31) a resident of Dwarka’s JJ Colony, police said.

The first phase of disiliting work underway in the Najafgarh drain, the largest in Delhi, will be completed before the start of the monsoon season. The Najafgarh drain accounts for 68.71 per cent of the wastewater being discharged into the Yamuna. The Shahdara drain — the second biggest polluter — accounts for 10.90 per cent of the wastewater discharge.

