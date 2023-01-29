Delhi, Mumbai LIVE News Updates: Delhi's Mughal Gardens Renamed 'Amrit Udyan'; 3 Flyers Held in 3 Days For 'Unruly Conduct' in Mumbai

The Gardens (Herbal Garden, Bonsai Garden, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden) will be open to public for about two months from January 31, 2023 till March 26, 2023 (except on Mondays which are maintenance days and on March 8 on account of Holi). From March 28 to 31, the gardens will be open for special categories- for farmers on March 28, for differently abled persons on March 29, for personnel of Defence Forces, Paramilitary Forces and Police on March 30, and for women including tribal women’s SHGs on March 31.

The government had last year renamed Delhi’s famed Rajpath to Kartavya Path. The renaming of the stretch and other institutions is in line with the Centre’s effort to remove any trace of a colonial mindset. The BJP came under attack from the Opposition over the renaming of Mughal Gardens who called the decision ‘narrow-minded’.

Mumbai

Three flyers were arrested in three days this week for unruly behaviour while flying into Mumbai. As per a Times of India report, the latest case was registered on Tuesday under Section 336 of IPC (act endangering life or safety) and under the Aircraft Act 1937 against a Pranav Raut after he allegedly opened the emergency exit door cover on Nagpur-Mumbai IndiGo flight (6-E 5274) before landing at Mumbai airport. A day before, Jayraj Selvaraj from Chennai was held for creating a ruckus with a co-flyer on board Akasa Air. On Sunday, a drunk Mumbai businessman was held for abusing staff while flying back from Chennai by IndiGo, it said.

Meanwhile, more than 10 lakh commuters have used the Metro lines 2A and 7 since Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the second phase of the mass transit corridor on January 19, said regional planning body MMRDA on Saturday.

The ridership on the Yellow and Red lines has crossed the 1-crore mark after the first phase was commissioned on April 2, 2022, said the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in a release.

“Now Metro is not just a means of transport, it’s becoming a new lifeline,” said SVR Srinivas, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, adding that people are now switching from private vehicles to the eco-friendly mode of transport.

The 18.6-km-long line 2A connects suburban Dahisar (East) with the 16.5-km-long D N Nagar (yellow line), while line 7 (Red) links Andheri (East) with Dahisar (East). A total of 22 trains provide 245 services daily on lines 2A and 7, said MMRDA.

Read all the Latest India News here