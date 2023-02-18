LIVE: Mumbai's First e-Double Decker Bus to Run From Feb 21; Pink Bus Tickets for Delhi Women Touches 100-Cr Mark

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 08:36 IST
First up, the names of at least 900 medical teachers were missing from the electoral roll, ahead of the five-yearly polls at Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) in Mumbai. Read More
An IIT Bombay student body wrote to the institute’s administration on Saturday, in light of student Darshan Solanki’s alleged suicide case. “The IIT Bombay administration must file the FIR to Powai Police Station to investigate the case under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and Anti-Ragging Law in the light of recent testimonials from Darshan’s family and Uday Singh Meena," the letter read.
A clash erupted between cadres of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Police as N Chandrababu Naidu’s convoy reached Balabhadrapuram in Andhra Pradesh, as part of ‘Idhem Kharma’ campaign. The incident took place on February 17 and none were hurt even as thousands of TDP supporters were seen surpassing a row of policemen by removing the barricades, The Hindu reported.
A total of 100 crore Pink bus tickets for women have been issued till the end of January 2023 in the national capital, an official statement said on Friday. “In 2022, free travel for women via Pink tickets contributed to nearly 32 per cent of the total number of passengers travelling in a month," the statement said.
Machines have been installed on front and rear doors of some double decker buses in Mumbai, so people can tap-in and out, making it a 100% digital bus, the first in India. For now, such buses will only be run from CSMT to Gateway of India, and from Churchgate to Gateway of India, a Times of India report said. The bus will likely run from February 21 on these routes.
Two-wheelers, including motorcycles and scooters, three-wheelers, non-motorised vehicles, and tractors with or without trailers have been barred from entry on the newly launched phase 1 of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) issued a gazette notification for this, citing that the movement of high-speed vehicles may pose risk to the safety of certain classes of comparatively slow-moving vehicles.
Sahil Gehlot’s father, Virender Singh, has been arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy in the murder case of his son’s girlfriend, Nikki Yadav. Confirming the arrest by Delhi police late on Friday, Ravindra Singh Yadav, special commissioner of Police (crime branch), said that Virender Singh has been booked under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code after officers found out that he was aware that his son had allegedly killed Yadav. READ MORE
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday visited the Balasaheb Thackeray memorial in Mumbai and offered him a floral tribute after the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) announcement of the Shiv Sena name and symbol being retained by the Shinde faction. The Commission on Friday ordered that the party name “Shiv Sena" and the party symbol “Bow and Arrow" will be retained by the Eknath Shinde faction.
A 37-year-old web designer was arrested for allegedly stealing the cabin handbag of a fellow passenger while deboarding a Mumbai-Delhi flight at the IGI airport here, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Hari Garg, a resident of Jodhpur in Rajasthan, they said.
The names of at least 900 medical teachers were missing from the electoral roll, ahead of the five-yearly polls at Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) in Mumbai. The elections are for board of studies and academic council, and are due next month.
Meanwhile, a passenger aboard a Mumbai-Delhi flight claimed that his cabin handbag was allegedly stolen by a fellow passenger. 37-year-old web designer was arrested in the case on Friday.
The accused has been identified as Hari Garg, a resident of Jodhpur in Rajasthan. He is a graduate and has done a web designing course in Jodhpur. He also runs a restaurant business there, police said.
The arrest was made based on a complaint by a Dehradun resident who lodged an e-FIR alleging that his bag went missing from the Mumbai-Delhi flight.
Also, a 30-year-old employee of a private bank in Delhi was arrested in Greater Noida for allegedly raping an MBBS student and pressuring her to convert to Islam from Hinduism for marriage, police here said on Friday.
The man’s 52-year-old father has was also arrested in connection with the case, the police said. The man was a resident of Sangam Vihar in Delhi
