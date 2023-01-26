Delhi, Mumbai, City News LIVE Updates: Security Upped in Delhi for R-Day Celebrations; Fire in Mumbai's High Rise Leaves 10 Hospitalised

Early morning visuals from the Delhi-Noida border show police personnel checking vehicles as security has been beefed up across the national capital.

Traffic islands and roundabouts in Delhi decked up with artistic floral designs on the eve of the 74th Republic Day. The New Delhi Municipal Council said 18 flower boards and an equal number of flower fountains have been set up and the civic body’s building has been illuminated with tricolor for the occasion.

“Special preparations have been made by the NDMC for the purpose of enhancing the beauty of the New Delhi area and celebrating the 74th Republic Day,” said Satish Upadhyay, vice chairman, of NDMC.

This will be the first time that women will be part of the camel contingent. According to traffic police, the parade for 74th Republic Day will begin at 10.30 AM in Vijay Chowk and travel to the Red Fort. At 9.30 AM, there will be a related event at India Gate. In order to ensure that the parade is conducted smoothly along its path, “elaborate” traffic arrangements and limitations will be put in place, it tweeted.

The Delhi traffic police have also urged the public to alert the nearest police officers if they come across anything or anyone suspicious. People are urged to schedule their travel in advance and allow plenty of time to prevent delays.

Twenty-six personnel of Delhi Police have been conferred Police Medals for Gallantry, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Republic Day.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena president and former CM Uddhav Thackeray is likely to visit Thane, the political turf of Maharashtra Chief Minister and his rival Eknath Shinde, on January 26, his first trip to the city after losing power in June last year.

Mumbai on Tuesday reported zero new cases of the virus despite conducting nearly 3,000 tests. This is the first time that this has occurred since March 16, 2020. This comes after Delhi reported zero new cases on January 16.

