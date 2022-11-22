Delhi Murder Case Updates: Aaftab Used Shraddha's Number To Buy Fridge; His Polygraph Test Likely Today

Delhi-Mehrauli Murder Case Updates: The police have moved Saket Court seeking permission to conduct a polygraph test on Aaftab Ameen Poonawalla-who allegedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces-as he is misleading the investigators.

“Police team might conduct a polygraph test before the Narco test. The test is likely to be conducted in Rohini’s Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL)," the source said, adding that drug angle is also being probed. Police will go ahead with the test today if the court permits.

Earlier on Monday, despite having permission from a Delhi court, the narco analysis test on Poonawala was delayed even as the process required to do was been initiated. Now, the pre-narco test will be conducted to ascertain his emotional, mental, psychological and physiological well-being. If any of these are found to be disturbed, the narco analysis test will not happen, according to a report by the news agency PTI.

It has been over a week since Poonawala has been arrested, and police have been scouring for evidence to nail him in court for Walkar’s murder, but it remains a challenge as the crime was detected after nearly six months.

In court, circumstantial evidence and forensic examination hold the key. However, it is a six-month-old murder, the scene of the crime has been cleaned up and police are basically depending on the confession of the accused, who seems to be a “clever" person, said former Delhi Police commissioner S N Shrivastava, according to news agency PTI.

Here are the latest developments in the Shraddha Walker Murder Case:

Police to question 5-star hotel’s staff: A team of Delhi Police that is in Mumbai to probe the case, is likely to question the staff of the five-star hotel in the city where accused Poonawalla used to work as a trainee chef. Two police officers of the Delhi Police will question the staff about Aftab, while one officer will carry on the probe in Vasai in Palghar, according to a report by Times Now.

Police probing the drug angle: The questioning of Poonawalla has revealed that on May 6, he and Shraddha visited Tosh in Himachal Pradesh and bought ‘weed’ there. The police have also collected some digital evidence which corroborated with his words. “He had visited Tosh a couple of times earlier also with his friends and had bought weed, as he is fond of it," a source said.

Aaftab used Shraddha’s phone number to buy fridge: The police also found that after allegedly murdering Shraddha (27), Aftab used her phone number when he bought the fridge that he allegedly used to store her chopped body parts, said sources.

The police have recovered a few bills from the 28-year-old Aftab’s rented accommodation in the Chattarpur area, and both have different mobile numbers on it. “A mover and packers bill from Mumbai’s Vasai to Delhi was found and another was a refrigerator bill which Aftab had bought from Tilak Electronic shop in Delhi," the source said.

Lawyer moves HC seeking CBI probe: A lawyer on Monday moved the Delhi High Court, seeking transfer of Shradha Walker’s murder investigation from the Delhi Police to the Central Beureau of Investigation(CBI).

Aaftab abruptly moved his residence, in 35 boxes: Aaftab abruptly moved to Mehrauli in Delhi from his rented house in Vasai. Goodluck Packers and Movers, who moved his household items said there were a total of 35 boxes of his stuff

Police recover 13 body parts: The police have so far recovered 13 body parts, which are mostly skeletal remains during searches at the Mehrauli forest area. The place of the offence, the rented accommodation in Chattarpur, has also been closely inspected by the crime team and experts from forensics. From the house, multiple exhibits have been seized.

Murder weapon yet to be found: The weapon used to chop Walkar’s body and blood-stained clothes are yet to be recovered, even as searches continue in the forest areas of Mehrauli and other parts of Delhi, and Gurugram.

Maidan Garhi pond searched: To further look for Shraddha’s missing body parts, a team also searched the Maidan Garhi pond, not so far away from the Mehrauli house.

Evidence sent For DNA analysis: To ascertain whether the bones are that of Shraddha, the blood samples of her father and brother have been collected for DNA analysis. The report of DNA tests will take 15 days.

Aaftab abruptly moved to Delhi: In a new revelation, the investigation has found that Shraddha and Aftab abruptly moved from Vasai to Delhi. Aftab had couriered a consignment of household items that included a fridge, utensils and clothes for Rs 20,000 to a Delhi address in June this year. Delhi police interrogated the owner of the logistics company, ‘Goodluck Packers and Movers,’ for this.

Aaftab’s family missing: The whereabouts of Aaftab’s family members, who shifted to a society in Mira Road from Vasai in Palghar district last month, are currently not known.

Spine, neck injuries on Shraddha: Shraddha’s friend, in an interview to PTI said that he saw medical reports of her injured spine and neck due to physical abuse.

Police beef up security: Amid calls from across the sections of society demanding capital punishment for Poonawalla Delhi police is taking extra precautions to keep him safe.

