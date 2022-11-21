Delhi Murder Case Updates: Parts of Skull Found in Mehrauli Forest, Aaftab's Mumbai-Delhi Courier of 37 Boxes in Focus

Delhi-Mehrauli Murder Case Updates: Amid the ongoing probe of the brutal murder of Sharaddha Walker by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawalla — who allegedly sawed her body into 35 pieces — the Delhi police, after a long search have recovered remains of the skull from the Mehrauli forest. To look for further missing body parts, a team also searched the Maidan Garhi pond, not so far away from the Mehrauli house.

Amid this, police also conducted a search of couple Shraddha Walkar and Aaftab Amin Poonawalla’s rented apartment, and recreated the crime scene. They have recovered two plastic bags from the house.

Advertisement

Aaftab abruptly moved to Mehrauli in Delhi from his rented house in Vasai. Goodluck Packers and Movers, who moved his household items said there were a total of 35 boxes of his stuff, according to The Times Of India.

Meanwhile, the whereabouts of Aaftab’s family members, who shifted to a society in Mira Road from Vasai in Palghar district last month, are currently not known. “The family shifted into a two-bedroom flat on the 11th floor of this building around Diwali, but the flat has been locked since last week. After this (news about Aaftab), the Poonawala family was in a state of depression. We don’t know where they are now," a society member told PTI.

As the case has sent shock-waves across the nation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have termed it as “love-jihad." Addressing a rally in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Friday, Sarma said, “Recently, one Aaftab brought Shraddha from Mumbai and cut her into 35 pieces in the name of love jihad. And after that, where did he put her body? In the fridge. When the body was in the fridge, he brought another girl and started dating her".

So far, the police have recovered 13 body parts, which are mostly skeletal remains, but the weapon used to chop her body is yet to be recovered, even as searches continue in the forest areas of Mehrauli and other parts of Delhi, and Gurugram.

Advertisement

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar (27) on May 18 and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight. The saw was allegedly bought from a shop on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, police sources said.

Here are the latest developments in the Shraddha Walker Murder Case-

Advertisement

Aaftab abruptly moved his residence, in 35 boxes: Aaftab abruptly moved to Mehrauli in Delhi from his rented house in Vasai. Goodluck Packers and Movers, who moved his household items said there were a total of 35 boxes of his stuff, according to The Times Of India.

Assam CM calls it “love-jihad": Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have termed it as “love-jihad" while describing the incident at a rally in Gujarat.

Aaftab’s family missing: The whereabouts of Aaftab’s family members, who shifted to a society in Mira Road from Vasai in Palghar district last month, are currently not known.

Advertisement

Aaftab’s Narco test today: Narco analysis on Aaftab Amin Poonawala will be conducted at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital here in Rohini, most likely on Monday.

Police records 4 states in Maharashtra: A Delhi Police team on Saturday recorded statements of four persons in Maharashtra’s Palghar including two men, from which walker saught assistance amid physical abuse.

Police recreate crime scene: The Delhi Police on Sunday conducted a search of couple Shraddha Walkar and Aaftab Amin Poonawalla’s rented apartment in Mehrauli, and recreated the crime scene. Shraddha was murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab on May 18 this year in the same apartment

Advertisement

Maidan Garhi pond searched: To further look for Shraddha’s missing body parts, a team also searched the Maidan Garhi pond, not so far away from the Mehrauli house.

Expert says circumstantial evidence is key: Since the remains of Shraddha’s body parts were recovered nearly six months after she was murdered, convicting Aaftab remains a challenge. According to an expert, circumstantial evidence and forensic examination hold the key in such cases.

Police search Mehrauli flat: Delhi Police officials searched Aaftab Amin Poonawalla and Shraddha Walkar’s Mehrauli flat that they lived in on rent. Police recovered 2 plastic bags from the scene. The search comes a day ahead of Aaftab’s Narco test, to be conducted by Forensic Science lab on Monday.

Bombay HC Chief Justice blames ‘access to material on internet’: Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Datta Saturday said that these crimes are happening because of “so much access to material on internet."

Spine, neck injuries on Shraddha: Shraddha’s friend, in an interview to PTI said that he saw medical reports of her injured spine and neck due to physical abuse.

Police beef up security: Amid calls from across the sections of society demanding capital punishment of Poonawalla Delhi police is taking extra precautions to keep him safe.

Read all the Latest India News here