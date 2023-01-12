Delhi New Year Horror: Centre Wants Suspension of on-Duty Cops at Pickets, PCR Overhaul

In a major development with regard to the Delhi New Year accident case, the Centre on Thursday recommended the suspension of Delhi police personnel, who were deployed at three PCRs (police control room) and two police pickets, for dereliction of their duties.

The move comes after Delhi Police special commissioner Shalini Singh in her assessment report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) pointed out serious lapses on the part of these cops who were on duty on New Year’s eve in the capital.

“Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has received a detailed report from Delhi Police in the Kanjhawala incident case in which a woman’s body was dragged for several kilometres by a car after it hit her scooter. Taking cognisance of the report, the MHA has suggested the Delhi Police Commissioner suspend the police personnel deployed at three PCRs and two police pickets, and take disciplinary action against them," an MHA official said.

CNN-News18 had reported on January 4 how no action was taken despite repeated calls were made to the police control room and how cops at police pickets – on the routes taken by the accused men – remained unresponsive.

The assessment report also pointed out that the search for the killer Baleno car that dragged 20-year-old Anjali Singh for almost 12 km, from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala, leading to her death was launched almost two hours after the first PCR call. The inquiry team of the Delhi Police, headed by Singh, also highlighted some “systemic lapses" in the patrolling of PCR vans.

Besides recommending disciplinary action against PCR personnel, the MHA also recommended action against the supervising officer of the case. MHA officials said that the Delhi Police commissioner has been asked to issue a show-cause notice to the supervising officer on the ground of lack of investigation.

Delhi CP Sanjay Arora, CNN-News18 has learnt, has also been asked to look at a complete overhaul of the PCR system currently in place in Delhi. The preliminary assessment report had shown that there are systemic issues with the PCR system.

Multiple PCR calls came in between 2 am and 4 am on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, but there was no attempt to trace the car under which Anjali’s body was stuck.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court rejected the bail plea of one of the accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj, noting the prosecution’s submission that he “misled" the investigation and conspired with the other accused to destroy evidence.

Six accused — Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), Manoj Mittal and Ashutosh — had been arrested by police. They have been remanded in 14 days of judicial custody on January 9.

The Delhi Police on Thursday told a metropolitan court that the live location and Google timeline of the accused was yet to be obtained to “clearly establish" their individual roles.

