Home / News / India / Shelly Oberoi is Delhi's New Mayor, Aaley Md Iqbal is Deputy Mayor As AAP Wins Poll

Shelly Oberoi is Delhi's New Mayor, Aaley Md Iqbal is Deputy Mayor As AAP Wins Poll

Delhi Mayor Election Updates: Shelly Oberoi, first-time councillor from Delhi's East Patel Nagar ward, is the new mayor of Delhi after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the mayoral election

Delhi mayor election: AAP's Shelly Oberoi has won the polls, defeating BJP's Rekha Gupta.

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 20:40 IST

New Delhi, India

Advertisement

Delhi Mayor Election Updates: Shelly Oberoi, a first-time councillor from Delhi’s East Patel Nagar ward, is the new mayor of Delhi after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the mayoral election held by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The members of Parliament voted first. Read More

Feb 22, 2023 17:21 IST

Will Visit Landfill Sites in Next 3 Months: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi

Delhi’s newly elected Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday said the the AAP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi will carry out inspection of landfill sites in the next three months. Minutes after taking charge, she told the House, “We have to work together to fulfil the aspirations of people". As per news agency PTI, Oberoi defeated BJP candidate Rekha Gupta by 34 votes to emerge victorious in the mayoral polls that took place on Wednesday after much delay since the high-stakes civic polls and after three previous failed attempts to hold the election to the top post.

Feb 22, 2023 16:37 IST

Aaley Mohammad Iqbal is Delhi's Deputy Mayor

AAP’s Aaley Mohammad Iqbal has become the Deputy Mayor of Delhi as he bagged 147 votes in the polls. BJP’s Kamal Bagri got 116 votes.

Advertisement
Feb 22, 2023 16:07 IST

'Victory of Democracy': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Delhi Mayoral Poll Results

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has dubbed the win of the AAP in the Delhi mayoral poll as the “victory of democracy." Mann also praised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his “spirit of fighting for the rights of people." AAP councillor Shelly Oberoi defeated BJP councillor Rekha Gupta in the mayoral poll in the national capital.

Feb 22, 2023 15:42 IST

Delhi Updates: AAP's Shelly Oberoi Elected Delhi Mayor | In Pics

AAP’s Shelly Oberoi with party councillors celebrates her victory in the mayoral election, at the Civic Centre in New Delhi, Wednesday. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI02_22_2023_000098B)
Feb 22, 2023 15:09 IST

Delhi News LIVE Updates: Light Tremors in Delhi as Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Hits Nepal

Light tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR after an earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hit Nepal on Wednesday afternoon. READ MORE

Feb 22, 2023 15:03 IST

Delhi Mayor Polls LIVE: Win of Delhi People, Defeat of 'Hooliganism', Says CM Kejriwal

“The goons lost, the public won. In the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the people of Delhi won and hooliganism was defeated. Congratulations to the people of Delhi on Shelly Oberoi being elected mayor," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi without naming anyone.

Advertisement
Feb 22, 2023 14:54 IST

'Goons Lost': AAP as Party Candidate Shelly Oberoi Defeats BJP to Become Delhi Mayor

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Shelly Oberoi won the Delhi mayoral election, voting for which finally took place on Wednesday after multiple failed attempts. READ MORE

Feb 22, 2023 14:36 IST

Delhi Mayor Election LIVE: Will Run House in Constitutional Manner, Says Shelly Oberoi after Victory

“I assure you all that I will run this House in a constitutional manner. I expect you all will maintain the dignity of the House and cooperate in its smooth functioning," said AAP’s Shelly Oberoi after winning MCD Mayor poll.

(Photo: ANI)
Feb 22, 2023 14:31 IST

Delhi Mayor Elections: AAP's Shelly Oberoi Defeats BJP's Rekha Gupta

AAP’s Shelly Oberoi defeated BJP’s Rekha Gupta by a margin of 34 votes to become the mayor of Delhi, MCD officials announced on Wednesday.

Oberoi polled 150 votes while Gupta received 116 votes out of the total 266 votes polled.

Feb 22, 2023 14:22 IST

Delhi Mayor Elections: AAP's Shelly Oberoi Becomes Mayor with 150 Votes

AAP’s Shelly Oberoi becomes Delhi’s mayor with 150 votes.

Feb 22, 2023 14:14 IST

Delhi MCD Mayor Elections LIVE: AAP's Shelly Oberoi Elected New Mayor

Aam Aadmi Party’s Shelly Oberoi has been elected the new mayor of Delhi.

Feb 22, 2023 14:12 IST

Delhi Mayor Elections LIVE: AAP Claims Victory, Sisodia Congratulates Shelly Oberoi

Claiming that AAP has won the MCD mayoral elections, Dy CM Manish Sisodia congratulated Shelly Oberoi on Twitter.

Feb 22, 2023 14:03 IST

Delhi MCD Mayor Polls LIVE: AAP Wins Mayor, Claims Saurabh Bharadwaj

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj claims that AAP wins Mayor.

Feb 22, 2023 13:58 IST

Delhi MCD Mayor Election LIVE: 241 Elected Councilors Voted

A total of 10 nominated MPs, 14 nominated MLAs and 241 elected Councilors out of 250 voted, as per ANI.

Feb 22, 2023 13:51 IST

Delhi MCD Mayor Elections LIVE Updates: Voting Over, Counting Starts

Voting for the Delhi mayoral elections ended after all members had voted. The process of counting has started.

Feb 22, 2023 13:50 IST

Nikki Yadav Murder: Sahil Gehlot Remanded to 12 Days of Judicial Custody

Delhi’s Dwarka court on Wednesday remanded Sahil Gehlot to 12 days of judicial custody after seven days of police custody. He was produced before the court after police custody. He was arrested on 14 February.

Feb 22, 2023 13:44 IST

Delhi MCD Mayor Election LIVE: Polling Underway; MPs, Councillors Cast Vote

Voting began on Wednesday to elect the new mayor of Delhi as the municipal House met after three previous failed attempts to hold the election to the top post.

BJP MPs Meenakashi Lekhi and Hans Raj Hans were among the firsts to cast their votes.

Feb 22, 2023 13:04 IST

Delhi MCD Mayor Election LIVE Updates: MPs, Councillors Cast Votes

BJP MPs — Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Harsh Vardhan, Gautam Gambhir, Ramesh Bidhuri and Manoj Tiwari — and AAP MPs Sanjay Singh, N D Gupta and Sushil Kumar Gupta have also exercised their franchise. AAP MLAs Durgesh Pathak and Atishi have also caste their votes.

BJP councillor and party’s mayor candidate Rekha Gupta, AAP’s mayor candidate Shelly Oberoi and deputy mayor candidate Aaley Mohammed Iqbal, former North Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, Leader of AAP in the House Mukesh Goel, and several other councillors have also cast their votes.

Feb 22, 2023 12:50 IST

Delhi News Live Updates: Massive Delay at Delhi Airport

Flights have been delayed at a massive scale at Delhi airport due to fog and visibility issues. Over 65 domestic arrivals and 125 domestic departures were delayed. Over 14 international arrivals and 15 international departures have been delayed while over 7 flights were diverted earlier in the day.

Feb 22, 2023 12:34 IST

Delhi LIVE News: Retired MCD Engineer Killed in Suspected Robbery Bid | Recap

A 75-year-old man, who was killed in South Delhi’s Freedom Fighter colony, in what is suspected to be a robbery bid, was a retired engineer of the MCD, as per reports.

Feb 22, 2023 12:29 IST

Delhi Mayor Polls LIVE: BJP MPs Meenakshi Lekhi, Hans Raj Hans Among 1st to Vote

BJP MPs Meenakshi Lekhi and Hans Raj Hans were among the firsts to cast their votes in the Delhi mayoral elections.

Feb 22, 2023 12:15 IST

Delhi Mayor Election LIVE: Voting Underway after 3 Failed Attempts

The national capital may get a new mayor today as Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is finally holding the mayoral polls after two months of political tussle and three failed attempts.

Feb 22, 2023 12:08 IST

Delhi News: Passengers, Air India Staff Argue Over Delayed Flight at Delhi Airport | Watch

Many passengers were agitated and were involved in heated arguments with the airline staff as many claimed that they had missed their their connecting flight to Qatar.

Feb 22, 2023 11:51 IST

Delhi Mayor Elections Live Updates: Voting in Progress | In Pics

Mobile phones and pens are not be allowed inside the polling booth, and a time frame of 90 minutes has been allotted for the members to vote.

Feb 22, 2023 11:35 IST

Delhi Mayor Elections LIVE: Voting in MCD House Begins

Mayor elections began in the MCD House. Mobile phones and pens are not be allowed inside the polling booth, and a time frame of 90 minutes has been allotted for the members to vote.

Prior to the voting, Delhi (MCD) presiding officer Satya Sharma said, “I expect that today the elections of mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee will happen…We are elected representatives and hence we should maintain that decorum."

Feb 22, 2023 11:30 IST

Delhi Metro: Know the Faces Behind the Iconic Voices You Have Been Hearing For Years | Read

Delhi Metro celebrated 20 years of operation in December last year. And here’s time to look back at all the metro journeys and know more about the voices that have become synonymous to the Delhi Metro. READ MORE

Feb 22, 2023 11:26 IST

Delhi Airport: Passengers, Air India Staff Argue Over Delayed Flight; Flyers Miss Connecting Flights

A heated argument ensued between passengers and Air India officials after a Mumbai-bound flight from Delhi airport got delayed by 4 hours. READ MORE

Feb 22, 2023 11:20 IST

Delhi LIVE News: Senior Citizen Killed during Suspected Robbery in Freedom Fighters Colony

75-year-old Satish Bhardwaj was killed in South Delhi’s Freedom Fighters colony during a suspected robbery at his house. Police received information at 9:30 am. When police reached his house, everything was scattered. Further investigation is underway, said the Delhi Police. 
Feb 22, 2023 11:09 IST

Delhi Latest News Updates: Thick layer of Fog Today

The national capital woke up to a dense layer of fog on Wednesday, and ‘poor’ air quality.

Feb 22, 2023 10:56 IST

Delhi Mayor Election LIVE Updates: Ruckus Outside Civic Centre as AAP Volunteers Protest

There was a ruckus at the MCD Civic Center as AAP volunteers protested, alleging that the police allowed BJP MLA Vijender Gupta to enter the House without a pass, and demanded that they also be allowed.

 

Feb 22, 2023 10:46 IST

Delhi News LIVE: Dense Fog but Minimum Temp 3 Notches Above Normal

Delhi and neighbouring areas witnessed a dense layer of fog on Wednesday morning, an unusual phenomenon for the month, even as the minimum temperature settled three notches above normal at 14.6 degrees Celsius. The visibility levels dropped to 50 metres at the Palam observatory, near the Indira Gandhi International Airport, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, as per PTI.
Feb 22, 2023 10:35 IST

Delhi Mayor Elections LIVE: Heavy Security Deployment at Civic Center | In Pics

There is heavy deployment of security forces outside the MCD Civic Center in Delhi ahead of the mayoral elections. The House is set to begin at 11 am.
Advertisement
Feb 22, 2023 10:18 IST

Delhi News LIVE Updates: Sisodia Should be Arrested, Says Delhi BJP Working Prez

"MHA has given green signal for Manish Sisodia’s prosecution. The case against Sisodia is serious in nature. He and his party are involved in spying on officials and L-G. This is an issue of national security. CBI should arrest Sisodia," said BJP Delhi's working president Virendra Sachdeva in a press conference.
Feb 22, 2023 09:59 IST

Delhi LIVE News: Air India Newark-Delhi Flight Diverted to Stockholm Due to Oil Leak in Engine

An Air India flight from Newark to Delhi was diverted to Stockholm on Wednesday due to an oil leak in one of the engines, according to a senior official. READ MORE
Feb 22, 2023 09:45 IST

Delhi News LIVE Updates: Reacting to Prosecution News, Dy CM Sisodia Says 'As AAP Grows...'

"Making false cases against your rivals is a sign of a weak and cowardly person. As the Aam Aadmi Party grows, many more cases will be filed against us," said Dy CM Sisodia in a tweet in Hindi.

Feb 22, 2023 09:26 IST

Delhi LIVE News Updates: 7 Flights Diverted, Some Delayed Due to Fog

Low visibility due to fog has hit flights operations in Delhi. At least seven flights have been diverted so far and some have been delayed by 20-40 minutes. Among the flights that have been diverted, four are of Vistara airlines.
Advertisement
Feb 22, 2023 09:08 IST

Delhi News LIVE: Man Bludgeons Wife to Death, Arrested

A 50-year-old woman was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a hammer by her husband in northwest Delhi's Aman Vihar, police said on Tuesday, as per PTI.
Feb 22, 2023 08:40 IST

Delhi News LIVE: Narayana Murthy Says Delhi 'Top in Indiscipline, It's Uneasy'

Delhi is one city where indiscipline is the highest, said Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy, who feels “uncomfortable" coming to the national capital. He cited an example of traffic rule violation in the city, and wondered if these people could “resist temptation" of money. READ MORE
Feb 22, 2023 08:32 IST

Delhi News: MHA Gives Sanction to Prosecute Dy CM Sisodia in FBU Snooping Case

The Ministry of Home Affairs has given sanction to prosecute Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the Feedback Unit (FBU) snooping case in Delhi, as per sources. Delhi L-G VK Saxena had approved the CBI's request for prosecution sanction and forwarded the same to the MHA.
Feb 22, 2023 08:14 IST

Delhi Mayor Election LIVE: Municipal House to Meet at 11 am

The municipal House is slated to begin at 11 am during which the election to the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee will be held.
Feb 22, 2023 08:06 IST

Delhi LIVE News: Govt Bans Private Motorbike Taxis

The Delhi government issued a notice saying that using private two-wheelers to carry passengers for hire violates Indian law. "Digital providers... facilitating such operations" could be fined up to Rs 1,00,000, it said, dealing a major blow to companies like Ola, Rapido and Uber, the BBC reported on Tuesday.
Feb 22, 2023 08:00 IST

Delhi Live Updates: Nation That Does Not Respect Its Elderly Citizens Can Never Be Successful, Says CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday felicitated 24 senior citizens and said a society or a nation that does not respect its elderly citizens can never be successful. The 24 senior citizens who were selected under five categories - Iconic senior citizens, elderly in art and culture, elderly in sports, elderly in medicines, freedom fighters of Delhi -- were awarded during the Varishth Samman Utsav.
Feb 22, 2023 07:55 IST

Delhi News LIVE: Man Stabbed to Death in Southwest Delhi, Accused Arrested

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death over a petty issue in southwest Delhi's Mehram Nagar, police said on Tuesday, as per PTI. Another person was injured during the incident, they said, adding that the accused, identified as Rajkumar alias Raju (40), has been arrested.
Feb 22, 2023 07:54 IST

Delhi News LIVE Updates: Delhi 3rd in Violent Crimes, 2nd in Crimes Against Women, Says L-G

"NCRB data shows that Delhi stands in third place in terms of cases of violent crime per lakh population. It is second across country in terms of crime against women, despite the fact that we've police strength of about 81,000 available in Delhi," said Delhi L-G VK Saxena at the DCPs conference, as quoted by ANI.
Feb 22, 2023 07:52 IST

Nikki Yadav Murder: Delhi Police Again Takes Accused to Temple Where He Married Victim

The Delhi Police on Tuesday once again took Nikki Yadav murder-accused Sahil Gehlot to Arya Samaj Mandir in Greater Kailash where they had married as it continued its search for evidence, as per PTI. According to sources, the accused was also presented before the priest of the temple.  
Feb 22, 2023 07:50 IST

Delhi News LIVE: Glaring 'Lacuna' in Policing, Says Delhi L-G

"Recent incidents of girl being chopped into multiple pieces and thrown across Delhi and a girl being hit and dragged by car on New Year’s eve, death of ASI Shambhu Dayal Meena among other cases exhibit glaring lacuna in policing at the field level." -- Delhi L-G VK Saxena.

Feb 22, 2023 07:48 IST

Delhi Mayor Election LIVE: Standing Committee Election Also Today

In the election for the Standing Committee, AAP is likely to win three seats and the BJP two. The fight is over the sixth seat. If the alderman were allowed to vote, the strength of the BJP would have gone up to 123 from 113. AAP has 150 votes in the 274-member house, where the majority mark stands at 138.
Feb 22, 2023 07:46 IST

Delhi Latest News: Max Temp of 31.4 Deg C Recorded, Seven Notches Above Normal

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled seven notches above normal at 31.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, a day after the mercury soared to a record high. Delhi on Monday recorded the third hottest February day since 1969 with the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the national capital’s primary weather station, soaring to 33.6 degrees Celsius. The reading was nine notches above normal.
Feb 22, 2023 07:45 IST

Delhi Mayor Election: Win for AAP as SC Orders Nominated Members Cannot Vote

In a boost to AAP, the SC had ordered that the MCD members nominated by the L-G cannot vote to elect the mayor. "Nominated members cannot go for election. The constitutional provision is very clear," a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud observed.
Feb 22, 2023 07:43 IST

Delhi News: Cop in Nikki Yadav Murder Case Accused of Attempt to Rape in 2018

The Delhi Police on Tuesday initiated a departmental enquiry against constable Naveen Kumar, cousin of Sahil Gehlot who killed his partner Nikki Yadav almost two weeks ago, to investigate why he wasn’t suspended in 2018 after being named in the charge sheet of attempt to rape and criminal intimidation case, as per Hindustan Times. Kumar was suspended within 24 hours of his arrest in Yadav’s murder case on Saturday.
Feb 22, 2023 07:41 IST

Delhi LIVE Updates: Govt Plans to Allow Only Electric Two-wheelers to Ply as Bike Taxis

The aggregator policy being finalised by the Delhi government proposes to allow only electric two-wheelers to ply as bike taxis, officials said on Tuesday.
Feb 22, 2023 07:40 IST

Delhi News LIVE Updates: Mayor Election Today

The elections for mayor, deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee comes today after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena gave his nod to convene the municipal House last week. The Supreme Court, where the AAP vs BJP tussle was underway over polls, too had ordered to convene the house and fix a date for elections.

Read more

Officials said that mobile phones were banned inside polling booths and a time frame of 90 minutes was allotted for the members to vote.

Before the Delhi mayor election, another major showdown between AAP and BJP took place after sources in the Lieutenant Governor’s office said that the ministry of home affairs has given sanctions to prosecute Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the Feedback Unit snooping case.

“VK Saxena had approved the CBI’s request for prosecution sanction and forwarded the same to the MHA,” the sources said. The CBI had sought sanction to register FIR against Sisodia, who heads the Vigilance department of Delhi government, under which the AAP government had “in 2015 surreptitiously created the FBU — an Extra Constitutional-Extra Judicial Intelligence Agency to spy over different ministries, opposition political parties, entities and individuals.”

“This snooping unit, with no legislative or judicial oversight, was being run and managed by the close aides and advisors of CM Arvind Kejriwal, who reported directly to him. The case also pertains to illegal/unaccounted expenditure in the name of Secret Service Fund allocated to the FBU,” the sources added.

The national capital may get a new mayor today, after two months of political tussle and three failed attempts by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to hold the mayoral polls.

The elections for mayor, deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee comes after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena gave his nod to convene the municipal House last week. The Supreme Court, where the AAP vs BJP tussle was underway over polls, too had ordered to convene the house and fix a date for elections.

In a boost to AAP, the apex court had ordered that the MCD members nominated by the L-G cannot vote to elect the mayor. “Nominated members cannot go for election. The constitutional provision is very clear,” a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud observed.

AAP candidate Shelly Oberoi had approached the top court, questioning the BJP’s contention that the aldermen — 10 members nominated by the Lieutenant Governor — are allowed to vote in the election.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, the mayor and the deputy mayor elections should be held in the very first session of the House after the civic polls.

The election, however, was delayed due to repeated adjournments of the House following acrimonious exchanges between members of the BJP and the AAP. The MCD elections results were declared on December 8 last year.

A month after the high-stakes municipal polls, the House was convened on January 6, January 24 and February 6, but it failed to carry out the exercise on three occasions, and was adjourned without electing a mayor, triggering much political bickering between AAP and BJP.

The crisis also impacted the annual budget proceedings and the schedule of taxes for year 2023-24 was passed by the Special Officer of the MCD on February 15, since the deliberative wing had not come into place.

In the election for the Standing Committee, AAP is likely to win three seats and the BJP two. The fight is over the sixth seat. If the alderman were allowed to vote, the strength of the BJP would have gone up to 123 from 113. AAP has 150 votes in the 274-member house, where the majority mark stands at 138.

While it would not have affected the outcome of Mayor election, the BJP could have bagged a critical chunk of the Standing Committee, understood to be the most powerful body in civic body. The Congress has said it would abstain, sparking allegations of “deal-making with the BJP” from AAP councillors.

Nikki Yadav Murder Case

Meanwhile, in Delhi’s latest sensational murder cases, Sahil Gehlot’s cousin and constable, Naveen Kumar, is in more trouble over a five-year-old case. Kumar is not only accused of helping Gehlot in killing of his partner Nikki Yadav, but was also named in the 2018 charge sheet of attempt to rape and criminal intimidation case.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday initiated a departmental enquiry against the constable. A report in Hindustan Times quoted a senior officer of Delhi Police as saying that Kumar, who was posted to DCP Dwarka’s office before being arrested in connection with Yadav’s murder on Saturday, had been charge-sheeted in 2018 in Rohini.

“He was charge-sheeted by the investigating officer in a case (FIR no 62/2018) under sections 323 (causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 427 (mischief), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Kanjhawala police station on August 20, 2018. As soon as the matter was brought to our notice, a departmental enquiry was initiated against him, today (Tuesday) in that case,” he said, asking not to be named.

Read all the Latest India News here

TRENDING NEWS