Delhi: No Ban on BS-III Petrol and BS-IV Diesel Vehicles from Monday in Big Relief for Commuters

In a big relief to owners of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four wheelers in the national capital, the Delhi Transport Department on Sunday said it hasn’t received further directions from CAQM to continue the ban in the city. Since the orders have now expired, the ban will be lifted from Monday. “We are not extending it as of now. Also, we have received no further directions from CAQM. So we will not enforce it from Monday onwards," the Delhi Transport department said in a statement.

However, a Delhi government official said a meeting will be held on Monday to decide whether the curbs should continue or not.

The plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the national capital was banned on November 7. The decision was taken under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) owing to rising air pollution levels in the national capital.

The transport department, in an order, had said the vehicles found plying in violation of the rule will be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicles Act, which could invite a fine of Rs 20,000. However, vehicles deployed for emergency services, and government and election-related work were exempted from the ban.

In another meeting held three days later, the Arvind Kejriwal government decided the restrictions will be in place till Sunday.

“BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi will remain banned under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan," Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said on Monday.

The Delhi transport department had said in its order, “There will be a restriction to ply BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles (four-wheelers) in the jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi."

