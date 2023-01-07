Delhi: One Dead After Portion of Building Collapses Due to Blast in Sadar Bazar; Forensic Team Reaches Site

A 35-year-old man died and three were injured after the stairs of a building collapsed due to a blast in Delhi’s heavily-populated Sadar Bazar area on Saturday. Prima facie evidence suggested that the blast was caused by a water pipe. Soon police reach the area and said no fire or smell of any chemicals came from the spot.

Upon receiving information about the incident at 6.28 pm, a team of Delhi Fire Services rushed to the spot. The blast reportedly took place at a house in the New Parking of the area.

Gulab, a resident of Sitamarhi in Bihar, was rushed to Hindu Rao Hospital where he succumbed to injuries, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

Teams of crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reached the spot to further investigate the incident.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, an eye witness said a sudden sound and dust with the structural collapse of stairs occurred at an undergarments shop in the Qutub Road area.

“I can not say anything now police are investigating. At around 6 pm, I heard a loud blast when I was sitting inside my shop. I can’t say if the blast was in the water motor, let them investigate," a shop owner in the area said.

