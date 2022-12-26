Home » News » India » Delhi: Over 20 Cars Gutted in Massive Fire at West Delhi Multi-storey Parking Lot | WATCH

Delhi: Over 20 Cars Gutted in Massive Fire at West Delhi Multi-storey Parking Lot | WATCH

The fire was brought under control by 6:10 am, a senior fire official said, adding that no casualties were reported

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: December 26, 2022, 18:37 IST

New Delhi, India

Several videos of the incident went viral on social media (Source: Twitter/@AdityaGoswami_)
Several videos of the incident went viral on social media (Source: Twitter/@AdityaGoswami_)

As many as 21 cars were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at a multi-storey parking lot in west Delhi’s Subhash Nagar on Monday. According to Delhi Fire Services, the incident took place early morning, and the exact cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

However, the Delhi Police in a statement said that a man was seen moving suspiciously at the facility. A senior police officer said preliminary CCTV footage analysis pointed at the detail, a PTI report said.

Several videos of the incident went viral on social media. “I am present at the spot since morning and doing everything possible to nab the culprit," Congress worker Aditya Goswami tweeted, sharing videos of the gutted cars.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

The suspect is yet to be nabbed but is identified. “Multiple teams have been formed to probe the exact cause of the incident. An investigation is underway," a PTI report quoted the officer as saying.

The fire was brought under control by 6:10 am, a senior fire official said, adding that no casualties were reported.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: December 26, 2022, 18:37 IST
last updated: December 26, 2022, 18:37 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+15PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan And Other Celebs Celebrate Christmas, See Pics

+9PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt Performs Aerial Yoga Just Weeks After Giving Birth To Daughter, Check Out The Diva's Yoga Journey In These Pics