Delhi Parking Monitoring Panel Discusses Reserving Space for Electric Vehicles

The apex monitoring committee for implementation of the Delhi government's parking policy held its first meeting on Friday and discussed matters related to reserved spaces for electric vehicles and area-wise parking plans. The meeting was attended by representatives of the government, traffic police, municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs), Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and other stakeholders.

"Convened first meeting of Apex Monitoring Committee of Delhi Parking Rules with Traffic Police, MCDs, DDA & other stakeholders, with a special emphasis on reservation for EVs. I urge all of you to also be active players in addressing parking issues & shift to public transport," Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted after the meeting. Area parking plans prepared by the civic bodies in consultation with resident welfare associations and market associations, based on guidelines of the transport department, were discussed during the meeting, according to a Transport department statement.

Various other issues such as parking fees, conditions of parking contracts, overnight parking of transport vehicles and proof of parking, parking at railway station, airports and Delhi Metro stations, and charging facility for electric vehicles were also deliberated in the meeting, it said. The Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules was notified in September 2019. Under it, civic agencies are responsible for making required arrangement of parking in their respective jurisdiction.

The area parking plans will be notified and published on the websites of respective civic agencies after obtaining the approval of apex monitoring committee. During the meeting, representatives of the civic bodies and the traffic police shared their concerns over encroachments and unauthorised parking of vehicles, the statement said.

