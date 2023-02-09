Last Updated: February 09, 2023, 08:48 IST
New Delhi, India
Parliament News LIVE Updates: Hello, reader! News18.com brings to you this live blog where you can find all the latest small and big news updates of your city, ranging from weather, to traffic, to politics. To begin with, Parliament has been witnessing action-packed Budget Session days with the Opposition pressing for a discussion on the Adani issue and the BJP dodging attacks in the matter. Read More
Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.
Congress MP Manicka Tagore has given an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over the Adani issue. In his notice, Manicka Tagore said, “the House should come forward to discuss about the details of PM’s foreign travels with Mr. Gautam Adani and the consequent benefits received by the Adani Groups in respect of getting foreign tenders and for that the House may keep aside the routine business".
With the Pune-Nashik High-Speed Rail project getting in-principle approval of the Centre, researchers at the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) here have expressed concern over likely disruption of the scientific facility operations due to continuous movement of trains on the route located near the observatory antennas.
When contacted, a senior official of the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (Maharail) told PTI that necessary precautions will be taken and all the issues will be resolved.
Mumbai on Wednesday reported six Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,55,272, the city civic body said.
The death toll remained unchanged at 19,747 as no pandemic-related death was reported in the last 24 hours.
The metropolis is now left with 19 active cases after a single patient was discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of recoveries to 11,35,506, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
Mumbai’s case recovery rate now stands at 98.3 per cent, while the average doubling rate of cases is 4,89,935 days.
A total of 1,924 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the number of samples examined so far to 1,87,27,252, the civic body said.
As many as five shops were gutted in a fire in a single-storey building in suburban Borivali here on Wednesday afternoon, civic officials said.
It was doused after nearly seven hours but no one was injured, they said.
Flames erupted in the ground-plus-one structure at Vichare Compound in MHB Colony around 3.30 pm. Four fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were pressed into service to douse the fire.
Stocks of bamboo, plywood and wooden furniture were gutted in five shops in the building. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw will launch the Digital Payments Utsav on Thursday in New Delhi.
“As India celebrates ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘G20 Presidency’, MeitY endeavours to increase the access to easy and convenient digital payment solutions to all citizens, with particular focus on inclusion of the hard-to-reach geography and population, including small merchants and street vendors. Accordingly, a comprehensive campaign “Digital Payments Utsav" planned from February 9 to October 9, 2023, in coordination with all stakeholders for the promotion of Digital Payments across the country, with a particular focus on G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) event cities, namely Lucknow, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru," the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said on Wednesday.
Mumbai Metro has come up with a way to help Metro travellers avoid long queue in Mumbai. Metro users will now be able to purchase tickets via WhatsApp without going to booths or standing in line to get their tickets.
The flight operation at the KempeGowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAL) will be affected in the backdrop of Aero India Show 2023 scheduled to be held between February 13 and 17. The authorities have announced that the flight services will be partially suspended for 10 days from Wednesday ahead of the 14th edition of the show.
While PM Modi was seen wearing a half-sleeve light blue “sadri" jacket, which was made of recycled plastic bottles, Kharge’s expensive Louis Vuitton scarf caught the attention of the house.
Indian Oil Corporation gifted the jacked to PM Modi during India Energy Week in Bengaluru on February 6.
Dhankhar, PM Modi Break into Laughter During Kharge’s Speech in Rajya Sabha
The serious discussion in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday on the President’s address witnessed some light moments also when Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge mentioned anecdotes involving Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meetings in poll-bound Karnataka.
Kharge, during his more than one-hour-long speech, praised Dhankhar’s work as a lawyer and recalled that the vice president once told him that in his early years as an advocate he used to count cash with his hands, but as he gained experience and his career took off he bought a ‘cash counting machine’.
“I did not say this. I think you will get a JPC (joint parliamentary committee) set on me," Dhankhar told the Congress president as the House broke into laughter at the light exchange between the two veterans.
Kharge praised Dhankhar’s hard work and said “people liked you" as a lawyer and felt that “you can make them succeed".
(via PTI)
Gurugram Police has said traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway would be not disrupted during President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Om Shanti Retreat Centre in Bhora Kalan today.
Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran said, “During the VIP visit, traffic will not be disrupted at all except for the usual four to five minutes of stoppage at intersections during the passage of the carcade."
On Tuesday, Gurugram Police had issued an advisory, saying traffic movement is likely to be hit on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (National Highway 48) due to restrictions for six hours today for President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the Om Shanti Retreat Centre in Bhora Kalan.
The first Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) Meeting, under India’s year-long G20 presidency, will be held here from today till February 11. Hosted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the conference is being chaired by Secretary in the ministry, Leena Nandan.
With the goal of adopting an integrated, comprehensive and consensus-driven approach to tackling the challenges of climate change, several delegates from G20 countries along with representatives of international organisations will participate in this meeting.
Drawing attention to the decade before 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a stinging attack on the Congress and said that the years between 2004 to 2014 were burdened with scams. He asserted that this decade saw the decline of the Indian economy and observed that the country under UPA was called the “Lost Decade".
Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in Lok Sabha, PM Modi stepped up his attack on the Congress and used couplets from poets like Dushyant Kumar, Kaka Hathrasi, and Jigar Moradabadi to take a dig at the grand old party.
Reciting a couplet from Jigar Moradabadi’s poem, he said, “I was watching yesterday. After the speeches of a few people, some people were happily saying, “Ye hui na baat." Maybe they slept well and could not wake up on time. For them it has been said, “Ye keh keh ke hum dil ko behla rahe hain, wo ab chal chuke hain, wo ab aa rahe hain"."
Read More: ‘Ye Keh Keh Ke Hum Dil Ko Behla Rahe Hain…’: PM Modi’s Poetic Jibe At Congress in Lok Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond in Rajya Sabha to motion of thanks today. PM Modi on Wednesday read out couplets of Hindi satirist Kaka Hathrasi and poet Dushyant Kumar to target the Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha. Responding to a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the lower house of Parliament, Modi said the world was looking at India with hope amid instability in some parts of the globe due to the once-in-a-century pandemic and conflicts.
In other news, panic spread in Ghaziabad district court after a leopard strayed into the complex on Wednesday. Ten people were injured in the leopard attack, triggering panic and a four-hour operation to catch the animal. “The leopard was tranquilised following a joint operation of police and the forest department,” DCP (City) Nipun Agrawal said, adding that arrangements are being made to cage the animal. According to police, the leopard first attacked a cobbler on the ground floor of the court complex in the Kavinagar area of the district before heading to the first floor.
Coming down south, the first Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) Meeting, under India’s year-long G20 presidency, will be held here from today till February 11. Hosted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the conference is being chaired by Secretary in the ministry, Leena Nandan.
