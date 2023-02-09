Mumbai on Wednesday reported six Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,55,272, the city civic body said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,747 as no pandemic-related death was reported in the last 24 hours.

The metropolis is now left with 19 active cases after a single patient was discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of recoveries to 11,35,506, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Mumbai’s case recovery rate now stands at 98.3 per cent, while the average doubling rate of cases is 4,89,935 days.

A total of 1,924 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the number of samples examined so far to 1,87,27,252, the civic body said.