2004 to 2014 Was ‘Blackout Era’…Mired in Scams, PM Modi Tears Into Congress in Lok Sabha Address

Parliament Session, Bengal Budget 2023 Updates: PM Modi said India was emerging as a manufacturing hub and the world now sees its prosperity in the country's growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament in Delhi on Feb. 8. (Image: PTI)

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 08, 2023, 22:45 IST

New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2023 21:40 IST

Kharge Invokes Vajpayee's 'Raj Dharma' Remark in Rajya Sabha, BJP Members Protest

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday invoked Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ‘raj dharma’ remark post the 2002 Gujarat riots, sparking a heated exchange with ruling party members in Rajya Sabha who accused him of quoting the former prime minister “partly to suit their convenience". Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman opposed Kharge’s remarks made during his speech in the Upper House on Wednesday. Read More

Feb 08, 2023 19:12 IST

Ecosystem, Congress's Lies, Bharosa of 25 Cr Families, Suraksha Kavach, Safety from Terror: PM's 5 Big Pitches

A day after Rahul Gandhi insinuated in the Lok Sabha that industrialist Gautam Adani got undue favours from the Narendra Modi government, the Prime Minister launched a scathing attack on the Congress in Parliament, saying the “lies and allegations" of certain leaders cannot pierce the “suraksha kavach" (shield) of the belief of crores of Indians in him. The PM said that while the country is moving ahead with optimism and positivity, some leaders are steeped in negativity since they have been out of power for the last nine years and have turned into “compulsive critics". Read More

Feb 08, 2023 19:06 IST

PM Modi’s Poetic Jibe At Congress in Lok Sabha

Drawing attention to the decade before 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a stinging attack on the Congress and said that the years between 2004 to 2014 were burdened with scams. He asserted that this decade saw the decline of the Indian economy and observed that the country under UPA was called the “Lost Decade". Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in Lok Sabha, PM Modi stepped up his attack on the Congress and used couplets from poets like Dushyant Kumar, Kaka Hathrasi, and Jigar Moradabadi to take a dig at the grand old party. Read More

Feb 08, 2023 17:56 IST

Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi of 'Protecting Gautam Adani'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “I am not satisfied with PM Modi’s speech. No talk about inquiry happened. If he (Gautam Adani) is not a friend then he (PM) should have said that inquiry should be conducted. It is clear that the PM is protecting him (Gautam Adani)."

Feb 08, 2023 17:54 IST

PM Modi Refers to 24th Jan 1992 Speech in Lok Sabha

“That day on January 24, at a public rally, I had said, “Terrorists pay heed. On 26th January, sharp at 11am I will reach Lal Chowk without security and bulletproof jacket. Faisla Lal Chowk pe hoga kisne apni maa ka doodh piya hai." Then I hoisted the tricolour at Lal Chowk," said PM Modi in Lok Sabha.

Feb 08, 2023 17:50 IST

Modi’s Recycled Plastic Jacket Wins Praises, Cong Chief’s Louis Vuitton Scarf Stirs Row

As the ruckus over the Adani Group continues to disrupt Parliament proceedings during this budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday made headlines for totally non-political reasons in Rajya Sabha. While PM Modi was seen wearing a half-sleeve light blue “sadri" jacket, which was made of recycled plastic bottles, Kharge’s expensive Louis Vuitton scarf caught the attention of the house. Read More

Feb 08, 2023 17:48 IST

Lok Sabha Updates: Top Quotes from PM Modi’s Fiery Address

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched scathing attacks on the grand-old-party. As the Prime Minister tore into Congress, the opposition members raised “Adani, Adani" slogans and some of them even walked out of the house during the PM’s speech. Read More

Feb 08, 2023 17:19 IST

PM's Thinking is Pure Like Ganga, No One Can Stain It: Rijiju to Oppn in Lok Sabha

Hitting out at the Congress for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha during the debate on the President’s address, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the PM’s thinking is pure like the Ganga river and no one can stain it. During an intervention in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha, the minister said that instead of pointing out issues with the central government schemes, opposition members are raising unrelated matters, which is against the tradition.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rijiju said, should have adhered to the rules of parliamentary debate by speaking on the President’s address rather than spreading negativity in the House, news agency PTI reported.

Feb 08, 2023 17:14 IST

Trust in Modi Was Not Born Out of Newspaper Headlines, Says PM in Lok Sabha

PM Modi said, “Trust in Modi was not born out of newspaper headlines, not through faces on TV. (I have) given my life, every moment of mine for the people of the country, for the glorious future of the country."

Feb 08, 2023 17:10 IST

Several MPs Walk Out from Lok Sabha Amid PM Modi's Speech

Several Opposition MPs walked out of Lok Sabha as Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to Motion of Thanks on President’s address in Lok Sabha.

Feb 08, 2023 17:08 IST

Lok Sabha LIVE: Those Who Are Drunk in Arrogance..., Says PM Modi

In Lok Sabha, PM Modi said, “Those who are drunk in arrogance and think that only they have the knowledge, feel that only by abusing Modi will a way come out, that only through false, nonsensical mudslinging on Modi will a path be paved. It has been 22 years, they still have a misapprehension."

Feb 08, 2023 16:53 IST

World Looking at India With Hope, Some Frustrated Persons Can't Accept It: PM in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the world was seeing its prosperity in India’s growth story but a few “frustrated" persons were not ready to accept the achievements of the nation. Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in Lok Sabha, Modi said the world was looking at India with hope amid instability in some parts of the globe due to the once-in-a-century pandemic and conflicts. He said India was emerging as a manufacturing hub and the world now sees its prosperity in the country’s growth. “But some people who are neck deep in frustration refuse to accept India’s growth story. They cannot see the achievements of 140 crore Indians," Modi said, targeting the Opposition. He said President Droupadi Murmu’s address to Parliament was an inspiration for everyone. Raising slogans, members of the BRS, Left parties and some members of the Congress walked out of Lok Sabha in protest as the prime minister was speaking.

Feb 08, 2023 16:51 IST

Lok Sabha Updates: ED Has United The Opposition, Says PM Modi

“Opposition believes in blame game and compulsive criticism. Congress is abusing Army and government agencies. They blame agency when graft is being probed. The Enforcement Directorate has united the Opposition. Congress only believes in insulting me. I have dedicated my life to the nation and its citizens," PM Modi said in Lok Sabha.

Feb 08, 2023 16:44 IST

2004 to 2014 Was ‘Blackout Era’, Says PM Modi

Launching an attack on Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “They were mired in 2G, cash for vote, CWG scams. These are the reasons behind their frustration…The years between 2004 to 2014 were filled with scams. The time between 2004 to 2014 was decade of loss, known as blackout era on international platform."

Feb 08, 2023 16:27 IST

Attacking Opposition, PM Modi Says Hatred Shown Towards Tribal Community

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Hatred has also been shown towards the tribal community and it shows what is their thinking towards our tribal society."

Feb 08, 2023 16:18 IST

Lok Sabha Updates: PM Modi Says Some People Are Upset Over India's Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “World is looking towards India as a stable and decisive government. India led biggest vaccination drive amid Covid-19 pandemic. Some people are upset over India’s growth."

Feb 08, 2023 16:11 IST

PM Modi Takes Dig At Cong, Rahul Gandhi

“I was watching yesterday. After the speeches of a few people, some people were happily saying, “Ye hui na baat." Maybe they slept well and couldn’t wake up (on time). For them it has been said, “Ye keh keh ke hum dil ko behla rahe hain,wo ab chal chuke hain, wo ab aa rahe hain"," the Prime Minister said while taking a sweep at Congress.

Feb 08, 2023 16:06 IST

President Murmu's Presence is Historical: PM Modi

In the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Madam President’s presence is historical as well as inspiring for the women of the country. Every member gave their numbers and logics and according to their nature, everybody stated their point."

Feb 08, 2023 15:57 IST

PM Modi Replies to Lok Sabha Debate on President's Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday replied to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha.

Feb 08, 2023 15:56 IST

'Called Apple An Apple': TMC MP Mahua Moitra 'Gets Tripti' After Abusing in Parliament

A day after ruckus over Mahua Moitra hurling “abusive word" at a BJP lawmaker in Parliament, the Trinamool Congress MP refused to back down, saying that she will call an apple an apple and not an orange. “Whatever I said was not on record and all I can say is I will call an apple an apple and not an orange. I will call a spade a spade. If they take me to the privileges committee, I will put my side of the story," Mahua Moitra said on Wednesday, while defending the ‘cuss word’ in Lok Sabha. Read More

Feb 08, 2023 15:50 IST

Robert Vadra Latest Addition to Adani Row, BBC Film on Modi Compared to 'Pathaan': A Wednesday in Parliament

A poster war erupted in Parliament over Adani row as the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party tried to establish the relationship of some of the leaders with industrialist Gautam Adani. BJP lawmaker Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday showed pictures of Robert Vadra with Adani, while Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani tweeted images of the industrialist with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Read More

Feb 08, 2023 15:41 IST

Lok Sabha Proceedings: Congress MP Attacks BJP Over Adani Issue

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “Rahul Gandhi has hit the right spot and due to it, there is commotion in BJP. For the first time, a ruling party is advocating for an industrialist. We are not saying this on our own. It has come in Hindenburg report and we are raising the issue. What is wrong with that?"

Feb 08, 2023 15:28 IST

PM Modi to Reply to LS Debate on President's Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha around 3:30 pm on Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Feb 08, 2023 15:10 IST

Daily New Scams Were Reported Before 2014, Says Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, addressing Parliament on Wednesday, hit out at Congress over creating ruckus over the Adani issue and said, “Before 2014, daily new scams were being reported in newspapers and people were losing faith in politicians. PM Modi re-established public’s faith in government and elected representatives".

PM Modi’s thoughts and heart are as pure as the Ganga river and will remain so, Rijiju said.

Feb 08, 2023 15:07 IST

Feb 08, 2023 14:58 IST

Kharge Wears LV Scarf to Parliament, Gets Trolled by BJP for Talking About Poverty

On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen in a jacket made of recycled plastic bottles, Kharge was slammed by the BJP for “talking about poverty while wearing a Louis Vuitton scarf".

BJP’s Shehzad Poonwalla took to Twitter and said, ‘Taste apna apna , Sandesh Apna Apna. PM @narendramodi sports a blue jacket made from recycled bottles sending a green message of fighting climate change … Kharge ji wears expensive LV scarf & talks about poverty! Burberry-LV poverty experts!"

 

Feb 08, 2023 14:53 IST

Bengal Guv Addresses to Assembly, BJP MLAs Stage Walkout

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Wednesday addressed the state assembly for the first time, amid protests by BJP MLAs against “corruption" by the ruling TMC.

The BJP legislators shouted slogans against the Mamata Banerjee government and staged a walkout during the governor’s address.

Within a few minutes, after Bose began his address to the House ahead of the state budget next week, BJP MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari started shouting slogans against the state government.

Feb 08, 2023 14:01 IST

RS Speaker Dhankar Pulls up Kharge for Calling PM Modi 'Mauni Baba'

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him “Mauni Baba" while questioning his silence on the Adani issue.

In response to Kharge’s remark, Rajya Sabha Speaker Jagdeep Dhankar said that such a remark “does not suit his stature".

Kharge was replying to the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha. He said, “I want to ask the pm why you are so quiet. You scare off every other person why are you not scaring industrialists?"

Feb 08, 2023 13:53 IST

'Democracy was Cremated in Lok Sabha': Jairam Ramesh

Feb 08, 2023 13:10 IST

Watch | What Mallikarjun Kharge Said in Parliament

Feb 08, 2023 12:47 IST

'Consultation made Before Implementing Agniveer Scheme': Ravi Shankar Prasad

Speaking at Parliament, BJP Leader Ravi Shankar Prasad siad that proper consultation was done before before implementing the Agniveer Scheme.
Feb 08, 2023 12:41 IST

AAP, BRS, Shiv Sena-UBT Stage Walkout from RS After Chair Rejects Their Adjournment Notices

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party, Shiv Sena Thackeray faction and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after their adjournment notices were disallowed by the chair. Soon after laying of papers, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he has received four notices under Rule 267 from BRS member K Keshava Rao, AAP member Sanjay Singh and Shiv Sena members Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi and disallowed the same. Rao stood up and raised objection to the Rajya Sabha chairman's remarks on Tuesday on their boycott of the House.
Feb 08, 2023 12:40 IST

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi Demands Action Against Rahul for His Remarks in LS

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday demanded that action be taken against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his certain “objectionable" comments made in Lok Sabha, and that they be expunged from the records. Certain remarks of Gandhi made in the House on Tuesday have already been expunged from the records. As soon as the House met for the day, Joshi raised the issue saying that under Parliamentary rules one should serve a notice beforehand if he or she wants to make allegations against anyone. “The Congress leader has made some remarks yesterday. Those were very objectionable and baseless allegations. Those should be expunged and action should be taken against him," he told Speaker Om Birla.
Feb 08, 2023 12:35 IST

'If I speak the Truth, is it Anti-national?: Kharge

Feb 08, 2023 12:33 IST

Why is Oppn Worried About India's Growing Economy': Ravi Shankar

Senior BJP leader on Wednesday mocked the Opposition and asked why is it worried about the growing economy of India. Ravi Shankar also gave details about the Adani projects in the Congress-ruled states. The BJP leader also questioned why an Indian businessman should not flourish. The leader also talked about Bofors on the floor.
Feb 08, 2023 12:28 IST

Parliament Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman Objects to 'Repeated Insinuations' by Kharge

As Congress chief spoke and blamed PM Modi over Adani, giving less time in the House, BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman intervened and objected to ‘repeated insinuations against the Prime Minister’. “They (the Opposition) are subtly and overtly, repeatedly insinuating against the Prime Minister," she says.
Feb 08, 2023 12:26 IST

Supreme Court Issues Notice To Delhi L-G over Mayor Polls

Feb 08, 2023 12:24 IST

Parliament Live Updates: What Hema Malini Said About Mahua Moitra's comment

Feb 08, 2023 12:20 IST

Opposition 'United': Several Parties Protest Outside Parliament Over Adani Issue

Feb 08, 2023 12:17 IST

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar, MP Goyal Ask Kharge to Support PM-Adani Link with Proof

To Mallikarjun Kharge's claims, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar interveneed and asked MP Kharge to refrain from casting aspersions. MP Piyush Goyal said that the minister should not make allegations he cannot substantiate. Prime Minister Modi’s association with Adani has “no basis whatsoever", said MP Goyal . Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asks Mallikarjun Kharge to support his allegations against the Prime Minister with documentation. “This House cannot be a platform for a freefall of information," Chairman Dhankhar says.
Feb 08, 2023 12:14 IST

Parliament Live Updates: What Mallikarjun Kharge Said in Rajya Sabha

"It often happens that the President and Governors reiterate what the central government says. I was hopeful the President will use her address to speak for minorities of the country, but I was disappointed."

Feb 08, 2023 12:12 IST

Supreme Court Takes up Delhi Mayor Election Matter

The Supreme Court will hear about Delhi Mayor selection by a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narsimha and J B Pardiwala. The hearing in the matter to start shortly. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi will represent the petitioner.
Feb 08, 2023 11:52 IST

'PM Should Spend More Time in House': Mallikarjun Kharge

'While speaking in Rajya Sabha, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that every issue is being communalised. The Prime Minister should spend more time in the house. Why is the PM so silent?"
Feb 08, 2023 11:46 IST

'Surprised BJP is Teaching Parliamentary Etiquette: Mahua Moitra

Feb 08, 2023 11:34 IST

Parliament News: Oppn MPs Stage Protest In Front of Gandhi Statue Over Adani Row

AAP, BRS, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MPs are protesting in front of Gandhi statue to demand a JPC probe over Adani row.  

Feb 08, 2023 11:32 IST

JUST IN | Gautam Malhotra, Son of Ex-SAD MLA, Arrested in Delhi Excise Police Scam

Gautam Malhotra, son ex-SAD MLA Deepak Malhotra, has been arrested in connection with the Delhi excise police scam. Gautam Malhotra is associated with Oasis Group and is also accused of playing a role in cartelization. Gautam is accused of moving illicit money and proceeds of crime. News18 has learnt that Gautam Malhotra got allocation in violation of the excise policy.  
Feb 08, 2023 11:23 IST

BJP Demands Rahul Gandhi's Statement to be Expunged

Union Min Pralhad Joshi hit out at Rahul Gandhi for his statements against PM Modi amid the Adani row and said, "As per Parliament rules, no allegations can be made unless prior notice is given by an MP. A Congress leader [Rahul Gandhi] yesterday made baseless allegations. His statement should be expunged and privilege motion be moved against him, and a notice be served to him".
Feb 08, 2023 11:20 IST

'Should Not Get Over-excited': BJP's Hema Malini on TMC MP Mahua Moitra Using Offensive Language in Parl

BJP MP Hema Malini reacted to TMC MP Mahua Moitra using offensive language in Lok Sabha yesterday and said, "They should control their tongue. They should not get over-excited and emotional. Each and every member of Parliament is a respectable person".
Feb 08, 2023 11:12 IST

AAP's Sanjay Singh Gives Notice in RS Demanding Discussion on Market Manipulation Charges on Certain Firms

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 demanding discussion on reported incidents of over-exposure of holdings of LIC, SBI etc., and market manipulation allegations against certain firms.
Feb 08, 2023 11:10 IST

Rajya Sabha Begins With Ruckus Over Adani Issue

Rajya Sabha proceedings began with ruckus again on Wednesday over the Adani issue, with opposition demanding a JPC  (Joint Parliamentary Committee) on the matter. Rajya Sabha Chairman said, "we are sending a bad message to the country. This is being done as a part of strategy".
Feb 08, 2023 10:24 IST

PM to Address LS, Reply To President's Motion of Thanks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Lok Sabha today and respond to President's motion of thanks today.
Feb 08, 2023 09:30 IST

BRS MP Gives Suspension Notice in RS, Demands Discussion on Hindenburg Report

BRS Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 demanding discussion on Hindenburg Report on Adani Enterprises and other companies of Adani group.
Feb 08, 2023 09:27 IST

Privilege Notice Against Rahul Over Defamatory Statements Against PM

Feb 08, 2023 09:20 IST

Parliament Budget Session News: Cong MP Manish Tewari Gives Adjournment Notice in LS

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha to have a detailed discussion on India-China border issue.
Feb 08, 2023 08:18 IST

Mumbai AQI Worse Than Any Major City

Mumbai AQI continues to remain in "very poor" condition and on Wednesday, it was three times worse than than Delhi. Mumbai: AQI 303 Delhi: at 118 Pune: AQI 190 Ahmedabad: AQI 104
Feb 08, 2023 07:57 IST

PM's Mumbai Visit: Flying Kites & Drones Banned

Owing to PM Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai, flying objects like drones, paragliders, balloons, kites, and remote control aircraft flying, has been banned by the authorities. PM Modi will visit Mumbai on February 10.
Feb 08, 2023 07:48 IST

Bicycle Renting Sees Uptick in Mumbai

The service of renting a bicycle along Mumbai's newly built Metro Line 2A & 7 stations is seeing a lot of takers. A bicyle renting company has also tied up with the Mumbai Metropolitian Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for this initiative. The company has for far included 4,500 people under its fold.
Feb 08, 2023 07:45 IST

SC To Hear Plea On 'Time-Bound' Delhi Mayor Elections

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud to hear plea by AAP Mayor candidate Shelly Oberoi, seeking time-bound Delhi Mayor Elections.
Feb 08, 2023 07:40 IST

Adani Gets Contracts Wherever PM visits: Rahul

In a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the Central government was favouring only one corporate, Adani Group, 'who gets all the contracts, including the overseas ones'. "Earlier he used to travel in Adani's aircraft and now Adani travels with Modiji in his aircraft. First the matter was limited to Gujarat then the country and now he has become international," Gandhi said on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. He alleged, "The Prime Minister went to Australia and by magic, SBI gave a $1 billion loan to Adani. The PM goes to Bangladesh and then the power development board of the country signs a 25-year contract with Adani."
Feb 08, 2023 07:32 IST

Mumbai: Maharashtra's JJ Hospital Gets 5 kids with Post-Covid Illness

Even though Covid 19 cases have sharply dipped across the country, hospitals in Mumbai continue to encounter cases of uncommon but dangerous post-Covid condition called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).
Feb 08, 2023 07:28 IST

Uproar in Lok Sabha after Mahua Moitra uses Unparliamentary Language

The ongoing Budget session which has been facing repeated adjournments continuously for the last few days over Adani issue, again witnessed a ruckus on Tuesday but on a different matter as Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra used an 'unparliamentary language' on the floor of the House during the Parliament. Moitra uttered 'offensive word' in Lok Sabha as TDP MP K Ram Mohan Naidu was addressing the House during the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.
Feb 08, 2023 07:22 IST

Bengal Assembly To Begin Today, Budget To be Tabled in on Feb 15

The budget session of the West Bengal Assembly is set to begin today, while the budget is likely to be placed on February 15. The ruling Trinamool Congress is planning to bring in a motion against the Centre for allegedly not releasing its dues for various projects of the state
Feb 08, 2023 07:22 IST

Youth Congress Protests Over Adani Issue

Members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest outside LIC Building at Connaught Place here on Tuesday demanding a probe into the allegations of fraud made against the Adani group in the Hindenburg research report. They said the agitation will continue until the matter is discussed in Parliament.
Feb 08, 2023 07:21 IST

TMC Bats for Discussion in Parliament as Other Oppn Parties Disrupt Proceedings

Opposition parties, which have been disrupting Parliament over the Adani-Hindenburg issue, on Monday faced a difference of opinion on the strategy with the Trinamool Congress favouring a discussion in the two Houses to “expose" the Modi government. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) skipped a meeting of opposition leaders this morning but joined them in a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe or a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the Adani issue.
Feb 08, 2023 07:21 IST

'Chowkidar Chor hae' Slogan Raised' in Parliament on Tuesday

They raised anti-government slogans holding placards that read "Adani Modi Bhai Bhai," "Chowkidar Chor Hai" and "Adani Scam Exposed'

Parliament Session, Bengal Budget 2023 Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday replied to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha had taken up discussion on the Motion of Thanks, moved by BJP member Chandra Prakash Joshi, on Tuesday, after three days of disruptions in Parliament.

While addressing the House, PM Modi said the world was seeing its prosperity in India’s growth story but a few “frustrated” persons were not ready to accept the achievements of the nation. Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in Lok Sabha, Modi said the world was looking at India with hope amid instability in some parts of the globe due to the once-in-a-century pandemic and conflicts. He added that India was emerging as a manufacturing hub and the world now sees its prosperity in the country’s growth.

“But some people who are neck deep in frustration refuse to accept India’s growth story. They cannot see the achievements of 140 crore Indians,” Modi said, targeting the Opposition. He said President Droupadi Murmu’s address to Parliament was an inspiration for everyone. Raising slogans, members of the BRS, Left parties and some members of the Congress walked out of Lok Sabha in protest as the prime minister was speaking.

PM Modi today wore a sleeveless jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles to Parliament. He was seen wearing a light blue “sadri” jacket as he sat in the Rajya Sabha in the morning. News agency PTI quoted officials as saying that the jacket Modi was wearing was made of material recycled from plastic bottles.

The jacket was presented to him by Indian Oil Corporation during India Energy Week in Bengaluru on Monday when he launched the uniforms under the “Unbottled” initiative of the company.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha began with ruckus again over the Adani issue as BJP slammed Rahul Gandhi over his Tuesday’s remarks in his Parliament address. Congress MP led the Opposition attack over the Adani-Hindenburg issue in Lok Sabha and linked Gautam Adani’s meteoric rise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s coming to power and said “magic” happened after 2014 that propelled the businessman from the 609th to the second spot on the global rich list. Rahul Gandhi’s remarks drew a sharp response from the treasury benches, with Law Minister Kiren Rijiju asking him not to level “wild allegations” and furnish proof of his claims.

In other major news from another city, the assembly session in West Bengal is set to begin today, while the budget is likely to be placed on February 15. The ruling Trinamool Congress is planning to bring in a motion against the Centre for allegedly not releasing its dues for various projects of the state.

Talking about weather, Delhi for the first time since 2011 recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius in the first week of February. Mumbai, on the other hand, recorded the highest number of days with ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ Air Quality Index (AQI) between November 2022 and January 2023.

The figures are nearly double the number of days in the same period in 2021-2022, and 2020-2021, and three times higher than the number during the same period in 2019-2020.

(with inputs from PTI)

