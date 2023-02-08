Last Updated: February 08, 2023, 22:45 IST
New Delhi, India
Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday invoked Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ‘raj dharma’ remark post the 2002 Gujarat riots, sparking a heated exchange with ruling party members in Rajya Sabha who accused him of quoting the former prime minister “partly to suit their convenience". Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman opposed Kharge’s remarks made during his speech in the Upper House on Wednesday. Read More
A day after Rahul Gandhi insinuated in the Lok Sabha that industrialist Gautam Adani got undue favours from the Narendra Modi government, the Prime Minister launched a scathing attack on the Congress in Parliament, saying the “lies and allegations" of certain leaders cannot pierce the “suraksha kavach" (shield) of the belief of crores of Indians in him. The PM said that while the country is moving ahead with optimism and positivity, some leaders are steeped in negativity since they have been out of power for the last nine years and have turned into “compulsive critics". Read More
Drawing attention to the decade before 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a stinging attack on the Congress and said that the years between 2004 to 2014 were burdened with scams. He asserted that this decade saw the decline of the Indian economy and observed that the country under UPA was called the “Lost Decade". Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in Lok Sabha, PM Modi stepped up his attack on the Congress and used couplets from poets like Dushyant Kumar, Kaka Hathrasi, and Jigar Moradabadi to take a dig at the grand old party. Read More
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “I am not satisfied with PM Modi’s speech. No talk about inquiry happened. If he (Gautam Adani) is not a friend then he (PM) should have said that inquiry should be conducted. It is clear that the PM is protecting him (Gautam Adani)."
“That day on January 24, at a public rally, I had said, “Terrorists pay heed. On 26th January, sharp at 11am I will reach Lal Chowk without security and bulletproof jacket. Faisla Lal Chowk pe hoga kisne apni maa ka doodh piya hai." Then I hoisted the tricolour at Lal Chowk," said PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
As the ruckus over the Adani Group continues to disrupt Parliament proceedings during this budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday made headlines for totally non-political reasons in Rajya Sabha. While PM Modi was seen wearing a half-sleeve light blue “sadri" jacket, which was made of recycled plastic bottles, Kharge’s expensive Louis Vuitton scarf caught the attention of the house. Read More
A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched scathing attacks on the grand-old-party. As the Prime Minister tore into Congress, the opposition members raised “Adani, Adani" slogans and some of them even walked out of the house during the PM’s speech. Read More
Hitting out at the Congress for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha during the debate on the President’s address, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the PM’s thinking is pure like the Ganga river and no one can stain it. During an intervention in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha, the minister said that instead of pointing out issues with the central government schemes, opposition members are raising unrelated matters, which is against the tradition.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rijiju said, should have adhered to the rules of parliamentary debate by speaking on the President’s address rather than spreading negativity in the House, news agency PTI reported.
PM Modi said, “Trust in Modi was not born out of newspaper headlines, not through faces on TV. (I have) given my life, every moment of mine for the people of the country, for the glorious future of the country."
Several Opposition MPs walked out of Lok Sabha as Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to Motion of Thanks on President’s address in Lok Sabha.
In Lok Sabha, PM Modi said, “Those who are drunk in arrogance and think that only they have the knowledge, feel that only by abusing Modi will a way come out, that only through false, nonsensical mudslinging on Modi will a path be paved. It has been 22 years, they still have a misapprehension."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the world was seeing its prosperity in India’s growth story but a few “frustrated" persons were not ready to accept the achievements of the nation. Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in Lok Sabha, Modi said the world was looking at India with hope amid instability in some parts of the globe due to the once-in-a-century pandemic and conflicts. He said India was emerging as a manufacturing hub and the world now sees its prosperity in the country’s growth. “But some people who are neck deep in frustration refuse to accept India’s growth story. They cannot see the achievements of 140 crore Indians," Modi said, targeting the Opposition. He said President Droupadi Murmu’s address to Parliament was an inspiration for everyone. Raising slogans, members of the BRS, Left parties and some members of the Congress walked out of Lok Sabha in protest as the prime minister was speaking.
“Opposition believes in blame game and compulsive criticism. Congress is abusing Army and government agencies. They blame agency when graft is being probed. The Enforcement Directorate has united the Opposition. Congress only believes in insulting me. I have dedicated my life to the nation and its citizens," PM Modi said in Lok Sabha.
Launching an attack on Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “They were mired in 2G, cash for vote, CWG scams. These are the reasons behind their frustration…The years between 2004 to 2014 were filled with scams. The time between 2004 to 2014 was decade of loss, known as blackout era on international platform."
Addressing the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Hatred has also been shown towards the tribal community and it shows what is their thinking towards our tribal society."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “World is looking towards India as a stable and decisive government. India led biggest vaccination drive amid Covid-19 pandemic. Some people are upset over India’s growth."
“I was watching yesterday. After the speeches of a few people, some people were happily saying, “Ye hui na baat." Maybe they slept well and couldn’t wake up (on time). For them it has been said, “Ye keh keh ke hum dil ko behla rahe hain,wo ab chal chuke hain, wo ab aa rahe hain"," the Prime Minister said while taking a sweep at Congress.
In the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Madam President’s presence is historical as well as inspiring for the women of the country. Every member gave their numbers and logics and according to their nature, everybody stated their point."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday replied to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha.
A day after ruckus over Mahua Moitra hurling “abusive word" at a BJP lawmaker in Parliament, the Trinamool Congress MP refused to back down, saying that she will call an apple an apple and not an orange. “Whatever I said was not on record and all I can say is I will call an apple an apple and not an orange. I will call a spade a spade. If they take me to the privileges committee, I will put my side of the story," Mahua Moitra said on Wednesday, while defending the ‘cuss word’ in Lok Sabha. Read More
A poster war erupted in Parliament over Adani row as the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party tried to establish the relationship of some of the leaders with industrialist Gautam Adani. BJP lawmaker Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday showed pictures of Robert Vadra with Adani, while Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani tweeted images of the industrialist with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Read More
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “Rahul Gandhi has hit the right spot and due to it, there is commotion in BJP. For the first time, a ruling party is advocating for an industrialist. We are not saying this on our own. It has come in Hindenburg report and we are raising the issue. What is wrong with that?"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha around 3:30 pm on Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s Office said.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, addressing Parliament on Wednesday, hit out at Congress over creating ruckus over the Adani issue and said, “Before 2014, daily new scams were being reported in newspapers and people were losing faith in politicians. PM Modi re-established public’s faith in government and elected representatives".
PM Modi’s thoughts and heart are as pure as the Ganga river and will remain so, Rijiju said.
On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen in a jacket made of recycled plastic bottles, Kharge was slammed by the BJP for “talking about poverty while wearing a Louis Vuitton scarf".
BJP’s Shehzad Poonwalla took to Twitter and said, ‘Taste apna apna , Sandesh Apna Apna. PM @narendramodi sports a blue jacket made from recycled bottles sending a green message of fighting climate change … Kharge ji wears expensive LV scarf & talks about poverty! Burberry-LV poverty experts!"
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Wednesday addressed the state assembly for the first time, amid protests by BJP MLAs against “corruption" by the ruling TMC.
The BJP legislators shouted slogans against the Mamata Banerjee government and staged a walkout during the governor’s address.
Within a few minutes, after Bose began his address to the House ahead of the state budget next week, BJP MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari started shouting slogans against the state government.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him “Mauni Baba" while questioning his silence on the Adani issue.
In response to Kharge’s remark, Rajya Sabha Speaker Jagdeep Dhankar said that such a remark “does not suit his stature".
Kharge was replying to the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha. He said, “I want to ask the pm why you are so quiet. You scare off every other person why are you not scaring industrialists?"
Parliament Session, Bengal Budget 2023 Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday replied to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha had taken up discussion on the Motion of Thanks, moved by BJP member Chandra Prakash Joshi, on Tuesday, after three days of disruptions in Parliament.
While addressing the House, PM Modi said the world was seeing its prosperity in India’s growth story but a few “frustrated” persons were not ready to accept the achievements of the nation. Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in Lok Sabha, Modi said the world was looking at India with hope amid instability in some parts of the globe due to the once-in-a-century pandemic and conflicts. He added that India was emerging as a manufacturing hub and the world now sees its prosperity in the country’s growth.
“But some people who are neck deep in frustration refuse to accept India’s growth story. They cannot see the achievements of 140 crore Indians,” Modi said, targeting the Opposition. He said President Droupadi Murmu’s address to Parliament was an inspiration for everyone. Raising slogans, members of the BRS, Left parties and some members of the Congress walked out of Lok Sabha in protest as the prime minister was speaking.
PM Modi today wore a sleeveless jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles to Parliament. He was seen wearing a light blue “sadri” jacket as he sat in the Rajya Sabha in the morning. News agency PTI quoted officials as saying that the jacket Modi was wearing was made of material recycled from plastic bottles.
The jacket was presented to him by Indian Oil Corporation during India Energy Week in Bengaluru on Monday when he launched the uniforms under the “Unbottled” initiative of the company.
Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha began with ruckus again over the Adani issue as BJP slammed Rahul Gandhi over his Tuesday’s remarks in his Parliament address. Congress MP led the Opposition attack over the Adani-Hindenburg issue in Lok Sabha and linked Gautam Adani’s meteoric rise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s coming to power and said “magic” happened after 2014 that propelled the businessman from the 609th to the second spot on the global rich list. Rahul Gandhi’s remarks drew a sharp response from the treasury benches, with Law Minister Kiren Rijiju asking him not to level “wild allegations” and furnish proof of his claims.
In other major news from another city, the assembly session in West Bengal is set to begin today, while the budget is likely to be placed on February 15. The ruling Trinamool Congress is planning to bring in a motion against the Centre for allegedly not releasing its dues for various projects of the state.
Talking about weather, Delhi for the first time since 2011 recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius in the first week of February. Mumbai, on the other hand, recorded the highest number of days with ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ Air Quality Index (AQI) between November 2022 and January 2023.
The figures are nearly double the number of days in the same period in 2021-2022, and 2020-2021, and three times higher than the number during the same period in 2019-2020.
(with inputs from PTI)
