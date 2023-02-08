Parliament Session, Bengal Budget 2023 Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday replied to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha had taken up discussion on the Motion of Thanks, moved by BJP member Chandra Prakash Joshi, on Tuesday, after three days of disruptions in Parliament.

While addressing the House, PM Modi said the world was seeing its prosperity in India’s growth story but a few “frustrated” persons were not ready to accept the achievements of the nation. Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in Lok Sabha, Modi said the world was looking at India with hope amid instability in some parts of the globe due to the once-in-a-century pandemic and conflicts. He added that India was emerging as a manufacturing hub and the world now sees its prosperity in the country’s growth.

“But some people who are neck deep in frustration refuse to accept India’s growth story. They cannot see the achievements of 140 crore Indians,” Modi said, targeting the Opposition. He said President Droupadi Murmu’s address to Parliament was an inspiration for everyone. Raising slogans, members of the BRS, Left parties and some members of the Congress walked out of Lok Sabha in protest as the prime minister was speaking.

PM Modi today wore a sleeveless jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles to Parliament. He was seen wearing a light blue “sadri” jacket as he sat in the Rajya Sabha in the morning. News agency PTI quoted officials as saying that the jacket Modi was wearing was made of material recycled from plastic bottles.

The jacket was presented to him by Indian Oil Corporation during India Energy Week in Bengaluru on Monday when he launched the uniforms under the “Unbottled” initiative of the company.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha began with ruckus again over the Adani issue as BJP slammed Rahul Gandhi over his Tuesday’s remarks in his Parliament address. Congress MP led the Opposition attack over the Adani-Hindenburg issue in Lok Sabha and linked Gautam Adani’s meteoric rise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s coming to power and said “magic” happened after 2014 that propelled the businessman from the 609th to the second spot on the global rich list. Rahul Gandhi’s remarks drew a sharp response from the treasury benches, with Law Minister Kiren Rijiju asking him not to level “wild allegations” and furnish proof of his claims.

In other major news from another city, the assembly session in West Bengal is set to begin today, while the budget is likely to be placed on February 15. The ruling Trinamool Congress is planning to bring in a motion against the Centre for allegedly not releasing its dues for various projects of the state.

Talking about weather, Delhi for the first time since 2011 recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius in the first week of February. Mumbai, on the other hand, recorded the highest number of days with ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ Air Quality Index (AQI) between November 2022 and January 2023.

The figures are nearly double the number of days in the same period in 2021-2022, and 2020-2021, and three times higher than the number during the same period in 2019-2020.

(with inputs from PTI)

