Delhi Police Foil Disruption Bid after Friday Prayers at Jama Masjid, Arrest Two | Exclusive

Foiling a bid to create disruption after Friday prayers, the Delhi Police arrested two, who came with their followers to Jama Masjid, top sources told CNN-News18.

According to the sources, soon after the Friday Namaz, some noises were heard from Jama Masjid.

On reaching the prayer area, two men, clad in green and red clothes, along with their 25-30 followers were found making plans for disruption, said sources.

The alert police team present over there tried to apprehend them, but they dodged them.

They gave the men a chase and brought them to the mosque.

On interrogation, it was revealed that the man in green was Salman Azhari, 36. He reportedly runs a charitable foundation, Al-Amaan Sunni Foundation, in Mumbai. The person in red was Mohd. Imran Raza Simnani, 39. He takes care of ‘Dargah Ala Hazrat’ in Bareilly, said sources.

From Thursday, the former was staying at Hotel Royal Afghan and the latter at Hotel Tawish, Mahipalpur.

They came from Mahipalpur through a Swift Dzire car, with registration no. RJ 14 ZC 2551.

Azhari reportedly reached the Masjid with his followers in an e-rickshaw, said sources.

Interrogation suggests that the two had come to Jama Masjid to disturb the harmony in the area.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana told CNN-News18: “The matter is serious and we have taken it seriously. The case has been handed over to a special cell. The forces on ground acted immediately. It is a matter of concern that two teams came simultaneously from two different locations. Jama Masjid Imam and other leaders were helpful in maintaining peace."

On June 10, after the Friday prayers, protests erupted in several parts of the country over BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad. The national capital saw a protest outside the Jama Masjid, while Uttar Pradesh saw protests at Prayagraj, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Deoband, Firozabad, Hathras, and Moradabad, among a few others. Kashmir, Karnataka, Gujarat, Punjab, Telangana, Maharashtra and West Bengal, too, saw protests.

Police had stepped up vigil on Friday, and community leaders, too, had urged people to refrain from protests.

