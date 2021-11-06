Delhi Police Head Constable Receives Bullet Injury in the Line of Duty

A Delhi Police head constable received a bullet injury in the line of duty during a clash between two groups in Badarpur area of the city on Saturday, officials said.

According to the police, a team including head constable Giriraj reached the spot where some people gathered and clashed, responding to a PCR call around 1.40 am.

Someone from the gathering fired a bullet which hit Giriraj in his thigh. A civilian, identified as Rohit, also suffered injury in his leg, the police said. Giriraj was rushed to Apollo Hospital and his condition was stable. His statement was recorded and a case under relevant sections has been registered at Badarpur police station and the investigation is underway, a senior police officer said.

It was found during the investigation that members of the warring groups were drunk. Three people — Sunny, Mahendra and Rajendra (all residents of Gautampuri) — have been arrested and one country-made pistol and one live cartridge have been recovered at their instance, the officer said.

According to the police, the incident took place on a very narrow lane. The police team was well equipped, but did not retaliate due to the presence of women and children, they added.

