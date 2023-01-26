Home » News » India » Delhi Police Head Constable Shoots Self with Service Pistol, Dies

Delhi Police Head Constable Shoots Self with Service Pistol, Dies

Head constable Devender, posted in jaguar team of Delhi Police's central district shot himself at 3.30 am

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: January 26, 2023, 22:37 IST

New Delhi, India

A suicide note has also been recovered in which Devender has stated that he took the extreme step due to personal reasons (Rep image/News18)
A suicide note has also been recovered in which Devender has stated that he took the extreme step due to personal reasons (Rep image/News18)

A Delhi Police head constable died on Thursday after he shot himself with his service pistol inside Paharganj police station, officials said.

Head constable Devender, posted in jaguar team of Delhi Police’s central district shot himself at 3.30 am, they said.

A suicide note has also been recovered in which Devender has stated that he took the extreme step due to personal reasons, a senior police officer said.

Proceedings under section 174 CrPC are being conducted. The post-mortem was conducted at the Lady Hardinge Medical College and his body has been sent to his native place in Haryana’s Sonipat, the officer said.

RELATED NEWS

Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: January 26, 2023, 22:37 IST
last updated: January 26, 2023, 22:37 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks