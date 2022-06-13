Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s ED Appearance | Routes to Avoid Today

The Delhi Traffic Police has restricted vehicle and people movement to avoid traffic congestion in parts of the city during Rahul Gandhi’s appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case on Monday,

The public has been advised to avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Due to special arrangements, there will be heavy traffic movement in these areas, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Advertisement

Inward movement of buses will also be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road.

Heavy barricading has been put in place before Gandhi’s residence and the All India Congress Committee headquarters as party workers staged protests against Gandhi’s summoning. Some leaders were also detained amid sloganeering in support of Gandhi.

The Congress on Sunday held a series of press conferences — Sachin Pilot in Lucknow, Vivek Tankha in Raipur, Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal, Sanjay Nirupam in Shimla, Ranjeet Ranjan in Chandigarh, Pawan Khera in Ahmedabad and Alka Lamba in Dehradun — to express solidarity with Rahul Gandhi and accuse the BJP of indulging in vendetta politics.

Gandhi had earlier been summoned to appear before the agency on June 2 but he sought a fresh date as he was abroad at the time.

Advertisement

The case pertains to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. The paper is published by Associated Journals Limited and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

Officials said the agency wanted to record the statements of the Gandhis under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.