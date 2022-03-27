Delhi Police Takes Note of Complaint Over Rape, Murder Threat on Social Media Against Muslim Women

The Delhi Police on Saturday said action will be taken against the person who took to social media to allegedly threaten women from a minority community with rape and murder. The police’s comments came after taking cognizance of a woman’s complaint through Twitter.

In her tweet posted on Friday, the woman claimed that a man named Vipul Singh was posting rape and murder threats to Muslim women on social media.

She also claimed that the man was from the Najafgarh area. The Delhi Police replied, "The matter has been taken cognizance of and officials concerned have been directed to take appropriate action."

