Delhi Police Team Arrives in Jaipur to Arrest Gehlot Minister's Son in Rape Case; Accused Absconding

A team of Delhi police arrived in Jaipur on Sunday to arrest Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi’s son Rohit, who is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman.

According to a report in NDTV, a team of 15 officials visited two residences of the minister in Jaipur. However, the accused, was not present there.

The Delhi Police officials also put out a notice against Rohit Joshi at his Jaipur residence, which directed the accused to appear before the Sadar Bazar Police Station by May 18 at 1:00 pm.

A zero FIR of rape was lodged by the Delhi Police earlier this month against the Minister’s son Rohit Joshi under the charges of rape, causing hurt by intoxicating drugs, causing miscarriage, abducting a woman to compel her for marriage, unnatural offences, criminal intimidation and molestation.

After lodging a zero FIR, which can be filed anywhere in the country, the Delhi Police said they informed the Rajasthan Police.

Since the alleged sexual assault took place in the national capital area under the Sadar Bazar police station, the police officials have started the process of converting the zero FIR to a regular one.

The woman alleged that she had met Rohit Joshi through Facebook last year. The two met in Jaipur, and she was invited to Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan in January last year.

She alleged that the minister’s son raped her on several occasions between January 8 last year and April 17 this year and also promised to marry her.

“On 3 and 4 September 2021, I came to Delhi for an interview, Rohit had already reached Delhi. He booked a room for me in Hotel Smart and showed us as husband-wife. He promised me that he would marry me. After this he raped me on many occasions and filmed it," the victim stated in the FIR.

The woman also alleged that her drink was spiked. “The next day, when I woke up he showed me photos and videos of myself where I was naked. I got worried and started crying" the FIR added.

