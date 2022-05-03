Security Up in Delhi, Internet Shut in Jodhpur Post Clashes, Curbs Not Eased in Khargone: States on Alert as India Celebrates Eid | Updates

Police forces have tightened security around Delhi’s Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday. As Eid happens to fall on the same day as the Hindu festival Akshaya Tritiya, security personnel are on high alert to avoid any untoward incidents, even as clashes were reported in Rajasthan’s Suryanagari late Monday night.

The incident happened when a Hindu group hoisted a saffron flag at Balmukand Bissa circle at Jalori Gate intersection, prompting stone-pelting. While police managed to reach the spot and disperse the crowd, a Navbharat report said that many police personnel were also injured in the process.

The district administration has stopped internet services as a precautionary measure in view of the tense atmosphere. An order issued by Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Himanshu Gupta said all internet services will be suspended on May 3 in Jodhpur from 1 pm onwards.

Advertisement

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot called the clashes between two groups “unfortunate" and said he administration has been instructed to maintain peace and order at all costs.

In Delhi, Special CP Dependra Pathak told news agency ANI that adequate security arrangements have been done in Jama Masjid and nearby places.

Meanwhile, in the riot-hit Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh, a 24-hour curfew will be in force on Eid-al-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya in and people have been asked to celebrate the festivals at home in the city, where violence was reported during a Ram Navami procession on April 10. Since April 14, the local administration has been relaxing the curfew for some hours.

Advertisement

Khargone authorities had relaxed curfew for nine hours on Monday, after initially announcing a 24-hour curfew on May 2 and 3. Additional forces have been deployed to beef up security in Khargone, Special Armed Force Commandant Ankit Jaiswal told reporters late Sunday night.

Jammu and Kashmir

Advertisement

The Jammu and Kashmir administration decided not to allow Eid prayers to be held at Eidgah ground or at historic Jamia Masjid in old city after 7.00 am on Eid, claimed the Masjid management committee on Sunday. In a statement, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid said that police and civil authorities called them on Saturday to convey that Eid prayers will not be allowed at Eidgah Srinagar and at Jamia Masjid Srinagar if not held before 7.00 am.

According to the Anjuman, the authorities have put several conditions on holding prayers at Eidgah or Jamia Masjid and sought a written undertaking from the management in this regard.

The Anjuman on Saturday had announced that Eid prayers will be held at Eidgah grounds at 9.30 am. In case of inclement weather, the prayers were planned at Jamia masjid at per past practice.

Advertisement

The Anjuman expressed surprise that while authorities have no problem with allowing Eid prayers at Hazratbal shrine at 10.30 am, they are putting conditions on holding prayers at Eidgah.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday asked his party workers not to perform ‘Maha Aartis’ scheduled for Tuesday on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and said the Muslim community should celebrate the Eid festival falling on the same day without any hindrance. He said the issue of loudspeakers atop mosques being raised by him was a social matter and not religious in nature.

Advertisement

“Eid is being celebrated tomorrow. The Muslim community should also celebrate festivities without any hindrances. I have already mentioned this in the Sambhajinagar rally (on Sunday in Aurangabad). I appeal to my ‘Maharashtra Sainiks’ not to perform ‘Maha Aartis’ on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya which will also be celebrated tomorrow. We do not intend to cause hindrance or obstacles to any religion during their festivities," Thackeray tweeted.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.