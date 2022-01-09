Delhi Police to Inform Complainants About Filing of Chargesheets, Arrests of Accused: Know How

The Delhi Police has upgraded its online citizen services and started providing automatically generated updates about the probe into their cases. Apart from the registration of the FIRs, the complainants will now also be informed about the arrest of the accused and filing of charge sheet or the closure reports through SMSes and e-mails, as per the direction of Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana.

When there are multiple accused, the update will be sent in case of arrest of each of the accused person, as and when they are arrested. When an FIR is registered, the complainant is required to mention her/his mobile number or email address, wherein the updates on FIR registration and assigning of investigation officer for investigation or charge sheet/final report can be given to them.

This development comes after Asthana directed the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Srivastava to ensure regular updating of complainants on the progress of the investigation at various stages.

Since the up-gradation of this online service, 4,654 messages have been sent to complainants regarding registration of FIR, while 4,807 messages for arrests were made. Likewise, 1,485 messages have been delivered for informing the complainants about submission of final report out of total 1,1376 such automatically generated messages.

