Delhi Police's Green Corridor Facilitates Transportation Of Liver, Saves Army Man's Life

Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday created a green corridor to transport a liver for transplant. According to the police, the traffic headquarters control room requested that a green corridor be created between the JP Trauma Centre at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the RR Hospital at Dhaula Kuan to ease organ transportation.

Forty-two-year old Rakesh, who was taken to the JP Trauma Centre in AIIMS in a brain-dead condition following a vehicle accident on the Noida Expressway, was the donor. According to a senior police official, his kin decided to donate his liver to a 38-year-old Army personnel who was admitted to the RR Hospital.

The liver was to be transported to the hospital at 8:15 am. Due to the peak hour, there was a lot of traffic on the road, for which the Delhi Traffic Police created the Green Corridor.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ankit Chauhan, the information was received around 8:15 am, following which a green corridor from the JP Trauma Centre, AIIMS to the RR Hospital was provided and the organ was transported successfully.

The ambulance covered a distance of 8 kilometres in just 7 minutes, as opposed to the usual period of 40 to 50 minutes on this route. The ambulance carrying the organ started from the Trauma Centre at 9.24 am and reached the RR hospital at 9.31 am. The doctors at the RR hospital too appreciated the effort as the journey was completed in the minimum time possible.

The first green corridor, the special route managed by police officers for an ambulance carrying organs for transplant, was created in January 2015 when an ambulance covered a distance of 32km in 29 minutes from a Gurgaon hospital to one in south Delhi’s Okhla.

