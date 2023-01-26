Home » News » India » Delhi Police's Women Pipe Band Participates in Republic Day Parade for First Time

Delhi Police's Women Pipe Band Participates in Republic Day Parade for First Time

They were part of the Delhi Police band led by Inspector Rajender Singh that marched on the Kartavya Path and played the "Delhi Police Song"

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: January 26, 2023, 14:55 IST

New Delhi, India

The Delhi Police's marching contingent has a unique distinction of participating in every Republic Day parade ever since India became a republic on January 26, 1950. (File photo: Twitter / @DelhiPolice)
The Delhi Police's marching contingent has a unique distinction of participating in every Republic Day parade ever since India became a republic on January 26, 1950. (File photo: Twitter / @DelhiPolice)

The Delhi Police’s women pipe band participated in the Republic Day parade for the first time on Thursday.

They were part of the Delhi Police band led by Inspector Rajender Singh that marched on the Kartavya Path.

They played the “Delhi Police Song".

Assistant Commissioner of Police and IPS officer Shweta K Sugathan led the Delhi Police marching contingent at the parade this year.

RELATED NEWS

The Delhi Police marching contingent comprised one gazetted officer, three sub-inspectors, 44 head constables and 100 constables, all smartly clad in red safa.

All the members of the contingent were more than six feet tall.

Advertisement

The Delhi Police’s marching contingent has a unique distinction of participating in every Republic Day parade ever since India became a republic on January 26, 1950.

It has been adjudged the best marching contingent of the Republic Day parade 15 times. Its motto is “Shanti, Seva aur Nyaya", meaning “Peace, Service and Justice".

It also won the best marching contingent in 2021.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: January 26, 2023, 14:55 IST
last updated: January 26, 2023, 14:55 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks