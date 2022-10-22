Delhi's AQI to Cross 300 Today? Air Quality Remains 'Poor' Before Diwali; Doctors Foresee Rise in Lung Diseases

Delhi, which saw clean air during the preceding monsoon months this year, recorded poor air quality ahead of Diwali with the air quality index (AQI) falling to 262 on Friday.

With the approaching winter, the air quality is further expected to dwindle as the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has predicted that the AQI of the national capital region may exceed 300-mark on Saturday.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai also said that experts are of the view that pollution levels may increase in Delhi after Diwali if the wind direction changes.

“The Delhi government is on alert. We are strictly implementing all the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday reviewed the implementation of the 15-point action plan to curb air pollution in winter," Rai said.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Lowest Pollution During July-Sept

Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution average for the July-August-September quarter this year stood at 37 microgram per cubic metre, only marginally higher than the five-year low of 36 microgram per cubic metre recorded during 2020, according to Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

Pollution levels in the July-August-September quarter were preceded by one of the most polluted summers this year, unlike in 2020 when the trimester followed the cleanest ever summer (March-May) due to extraordinary conditions created because of hard pandemic lockdowns, the think tank said.

Delhi to Launch ‘Red Light on Gaadi off’ Campaign

In view of the rising pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government will launch the “Red Light on Gaadi off" campaign again to curb vehicular pollution from October 28, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

Under the campaign, first launched in 2020, to cut down vehicular pollution in the national capital, drivers are encouraged to switch off their vehicles while waiting for the traffic light to turn green.

Rai said experts are of the view that pollution levels may increase in Delhi after Diwali if the wind direction changes.

Doctors Anticipate Rising Lung Cancer Cases

With the air quality expected to remain below safe notches, experts anticipate an increase in cases of lung cancer.

“Over time, breathing in small particles released into the air can lead to cancer. Small particles can get trapped in the lungs. A buildup of these particles can cause damage to the cells of the lungs, leading to inflammation. These changes may cause the cells of the lungs to grow uncontrollably," Dr Avi Kumar, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology at Delhi’s Fortis Escorts Heart Institute told India Today.

Lung Cancer, which was generally seen in patients aged 50 years and above, have also been diagnosed among younger population. The relation between poor air quality and lung cancer was also supported by scientists at the Francis Crick Institute and University College London in a research paper suggesting on how air pollution may trigger lung cancer in never-smokers.

SC Rejects Hearing On Cracker Ban

The Supreme Court has turned down a petition by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari seeking urgent hearing of a plea challenging the blanket ban on firecrackers in Delhi. “Let people breathe clean air… spend your money on sweets," the apex court said.

The Delhi high court also refused to entertain a petition challenging Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s blanket ban on sale and use of firecrackers citing the pendency of issues related to firecrackers before the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, police have already seized over 13,700 kg of firecrackers and registered 75 cases in this connection in October, official data showed on Thursday. The data comprises records from October 1 to 19. The police seized 13,767.719 kg firecrackers for storage or sale and registered 75 cases in this connection.

