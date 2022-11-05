Last Updated: November 05, 2022, 09:04 IST
New Delhi, India
As Delhi’s air quality remained in the “severe” category for a second day in trot, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government announced hat primary schools will remain shut from Saturday and 50 per cent of its staff will work from home, while private offices have been advised to follow the same.
On Saturday morning, the national capital’s overall AQI remained in the ‘Severe’ category at 431. Read More
aking a dig at Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday urged Delhi’ites to wear masks to protect themselves from pollution as the Delhi chief minister was busy in poll campaign in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
“The people of Delhi are urged to wear masks and protect themselves from air pollution because Kejriwal-ji is busy talking about free ‘rewari’ in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and putting up advertisements by spending crores of rupees of Delhi taxpayers’ money," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
The Commission for Air Quality Management on Thursday decided to implement measures under stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan in view of the worsening air quality in the Delhi-NCR.
➡️Ban on plying of four-wheeled diesel light motor vehicles in Delhi-NCR
➡️Ban on entry of trucks other than electric and CNG ones in Delhi
➡️Ban on construction and demolition works in linear public projects such as highways, flyovers and overbridges
Alarmed by hazardous pollution levels and health warnings, the Delhi government on Friday announced new restrictions on top of the ones being implemented in GRAP stage IV.
➡️Primary schools will remain shut from Saturday
➡️No outdoor activities for remaining classes
➡️50 per cent Delhi government staff to work-from-home
➡️Private offices advised to follow suit
PM2.5, the lung damaging particles were above 470 micrograms per cubic metre on Friday. This is eight times over the safe limit of micrograms per cubic metre.
💨Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 456
💨IGI airport at 397
💨ITO at 411
💨Okhla at 425
💨Pusa at 416
💨RK Puram at 446
💨Wazirpur at 449
💨Vivek Nagar from 440
A total of 32,358 burning events were detected in the six states between September 15 and November 4 this year.
▶️In Madhya Pradesh, the cumulative stubble-burning incidents remained higher at 1,927 between September 15 and November 4, when compared to 1,765 in the year-ago period. The stubble-burning events were higher in the last few days in the state.
▶️In Rajasthan, the number of cumulative stubble-burning incidents remained higher at 496 as of Friday, when compared to 187 in the year-ago period.
▶️About nine stubble-burning events were detected in Delhi, the same level as the last year.
▶️In Uttar Pradesh, such stubble-burning events remained lower at 903 as of November 4 against 1,493 events in the year-ago period, while in Haryana, it remained lower at 2,440 compared to 3,666 in the year-ago period.
The matter also reached the Supreme Court on Friday, and is set for an early hearing on November 10. The apex court has been asked to shift schools and offices online and make provision to increase more smog towers. The plea further asked to set up a high-level committee under the leadership of a retired Supreme Court judge.
Areas of NCR, including Noida reported the same category, with 529, Gurugram at 478 and Dhirpur at 534.
Delhi government decided to invoke the final stage of anti-pollution curbs under GRAP — a set of anti-pollution measures followed in Delhi and its surrounding towns according to the severity of the situation. This included a ban on non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles, ban on entry of trucks other than electric and CNG ones, and a construction ban.
In a bid to ramp up public transport, the government will also launch the “Paryavaran Bus Service”, which will include 500 privately-run CNG buses, news agency PTI said.
Stubble burning accounted for 30 per cent of the PM2.5 pollution in the capital, according to the Central Pollution Control Board and SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Ministry of Earth and Sciences.
Politically, the BJP and AAP have been trading barbs over the issue of rising pollution, especially stubble burning.
Meanwhile, a fine of Rs 20,000 will be given to those who violate Delhi government’s vehicle ban, a senior official said. “Violating these curbs can attract a fine of Rs 20,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act,” said an official. For commuters’ convenience, public transport services will be augmented. The transport department will hire up to 1,000 private CNG contract carriage buses through DTC for 60 days, according to a statement.
