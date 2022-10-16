Delhi: RAF Deployed in Shadipur After One Killed in Clash; Police Rule Out Communal Angle

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed in Delhi’s Shadipur area after one person was killed in a fight between two rival groups last week.

On October 12, three men, Nitesh, Alok and Monty, stopped a man on a bike and started beating him. This was followed up by another group of people joining the fight, Central Delhi DCP Shweta Chauhan told ANI.

During the fight, one of the men, Nitish sustained injuries and died on Saturday night.

A murder case has been filed and the three people have been identified and efforts are underway to nab them.

These men also belong to the other community, however a communal angle has been ruled out in the case. “The fight wasn’t due to any communal reason," Chauhan said.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra reacted to the incident and said that “Nitish was murdered in Delhi in the same way as Rinku Sharma, Dhruv Tyagi, Ankit, Dr Narang, Rahul and just last week Manish were murdered."

“Weapons are stocked in certain settlements in Delhi and our sons and brothers are killed anytime," Sharma highlighted.

