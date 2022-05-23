Delhi: Railway Employee Held for Circulating Woman's Number for Sex Chats

A 22-year-old railway employee was arrested for allegedly circulating the mobile number of a woman for sex chats, police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Amit Yadav, a resident of west Karawal Nagar, they said.

Police said that Yadav did it to take revenge from the woman who had scolded him for being in relationship with one of her relative’s daughter. The matter came to light on May 10, when the woman filed a complaint alleging that she is receiving several messages and calls for sex chats from multiple numbers, a senior police officer said.

The police conducted discreet inquiries in her neighbourhood and gathered other electronic details - IP addresses etc - and call detail records of many numbers she was getting calls from. In their analysis, they found that one Amit Yadav had created a WhatsApp account to circulate the phone number of the woman, said Sameer Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer). Yadav was arrested in a raid in Karawal Nagar area, he said.

During interrogation, Yadav revealed that he works in Indian Railways in the catering staff and in January 2020 he had come in contact with a girl who was a sister of complainant and was travelling in the train with her. They became friends and exchanged their phone numbers, he said according to police. However, the woman was soon to be married and her family, when it got to know about her relationship, called Yadav and lashed at him, the DCP said.

“The complainant had also called Yadav from her phone number and scolded him. For this reason, the accused, Amit Yadav, wanted to take revenge and he started to learn about creating a WhatsApp account on virtual number from YouTube, Sharma said. He started forwarding the mobile number of the complainant to unknown people through this virtual WhatsApp account and when someone called him, he would not pick the call but would send them pornographic pictures and videos," he said.

Yadav finished his schooling from his hometown, Gorakhpur, in Uttar Pradesh in 2016 and came to Delhi for job in 2020. He got a job in the housekeeping department of the India Railways through R K Associates, police said. A smart phone and a SIM card used in commission of offence have been recovered from the accused, they said.

