Delhi Records 249 New Covid Cases, Highest Since Jun 13; Positivity Rate Jumps to 0.43 Pc

Delhi on Saturday recorded 249 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since June 13, and one death while the positivity rate mounted to 0.43 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi has risen to 25,104.

On Friday, 180 fresh cases were recorded with an increased positivity rate of 0.29 per cent, as per officials figures. The daily cases count on Saturday jumped to 249 with an increased positivity rate of 0.43 per cent, as per the latest health bulletin.

This rise is the highest since June 13 when 255 cases were logged with a positivity rate of 0.35 per cent, while 23 deaths were also recorded on that day. On Saturday, the positivity rate recorded was also the highest since June 9 when it had stood at 0.46 per cent, according to official data.

The number of cumulative cases on Saturday stood at 14,43,062. Over 14.17 lakh patients have recovered from the infection in Delhi. Six deaths have been reported in December so far.

The spike rise in fresh cases in the span of last few days here is being recorded amid a jump in cases of new Omicron variant of Covid in Delhi. On Thursday, the daily cases count stood at 118 with a positivity rate of 0.19 per cent, while one death was reported.

Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported here in November this year, the highest count of fatalities due to coronavirus infection in the last three months in the national capital, according to official data. Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September.

A total of 57,295 tests — 52,444 RT-PCR tests and 4,851 rapid antigen tests — were conducted a day ago, the latest bulletin said.

