Delhi Records 2nd Hottest April in 72 Years, Heatwave to Continue Till May 2

Delhi recorded its second hottest April in 72 years, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday. Earlier, in 2010, Delhi had recorded an average monthly maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius.

The national capital experienced three prolonged heatwaves this month in the absence of periodic light rainfall and thundershowers which typify this time of the year due to the lack of active western disturbances. Barring April 21, when the maximum temperature settled at 35.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi recorded above-normal maximum temperature on all other days.

The city recorded a high of 43.5 degrees Celsius on April 28 and April 29. This was the highest maximum temperature on an April day in Delhi in 12 years. The national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius on April 18, 2010.

The all-time high temperature for the month is 45.6 degrees Celsius, which was recorded on April 29, 1941.

Heatwave intensifies in Delhi

The ongoing heatwave intensified over Delhi on Friday, with the mercury settling near 46 degrees Celsius in many parts. The Safdarjung observatory — Delhi’s base station recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius for a second day on the trot. It is the highest maximum temperature on a day in April in 12 years. The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius on April 18, 2010.

The IMD has issued an “orange" alert, warning people of a severe heatwave in many parts of Delhi on Saturday. The Met department uses four colour codes for weather warnings — “green" (no action needed), “yellow" (watch and stay updated), “orange" (be prepared), and “red" (take action).

Amid the rising heat and growing power demand, the Delhi government on Thursday warned of a possible setback in providing uninterrupted electricity supply for critical services in the capital, including Metro trains and hospitals. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his government is somehow handling the power supply situation in Delhi and called for quick, concrete steps to tackle the electricity crisis facing the country.

