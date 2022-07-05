Delhi Records 32 Dengue Cases in June, Total Tally 143

The national capital reported total 32 dengue cases in June, which increased this year’s total tally to 143, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The city has not reported any dengue deaths so far.

As per a report released by the Anti Malaria Operations (HQ), Delhi recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April and 30 in May.

In June 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017, the city had registered 20, 26, 33 and 60 cases, respectively.

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases were reported in the national capital, the highest in the last five years.

In the period ranging from 2016-2021, 2020 saw the least number of the vector borne disease with 1,072 infections.

Delhi reported an overall 4,431 cases in 2016, 4,726 in 2017, while the number dropped to 2,798 in 2018 and 2,036 in 2019.

