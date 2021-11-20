Delhi Records Maximum Temperature of 26.6 Degrees Celsius

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Saturday stood at 26.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal, the India Meteorological Department said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 14.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, while the relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 85 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted mainly clear sky with shallow fog on Sunday morning, while the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 27 degrees and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively.

