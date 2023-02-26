Home » News » India » Delhi Records Minimum Temperature of 12.9 °C, A Notch Above Season’s Average; AQI Remains in ‘Poor’ Category

Delhi's maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius, the MET department said.

PTI

Last Updated: February 26, 2023, 10:56 IST

New Delhi, India

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was in the poor (275) category at 9 am. (Photo: Unsplash)
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, a notch above the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius, it added.

The weatherman has forecast a largely clear sky during the day.

The relative humidity was recorded at 94 per cent at 8.30 pm, it said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was in the “poor" (275) category at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good", 51 and 100 “satisfactory", 101 and 200 “moderate", 201 and 300 “poor", 301 and 400 “very poor", and 401 and 500 “severe".

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: February 26, 2023, 10:56 IST
last updated: February 26, 2023, 10:56 IST
