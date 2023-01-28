The national capital is all set to get a makeover. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday launched the Delhi renovation drive aimed at repairing and beautifying the national capital. Residents will also have a say as the AAP government would launch a service where citizens can post their suggestions and grievances about the local neighbourhood.

“1,400 km of roads under the Central Public Works Department and their footpaths will all be repaired. Manholes, Subways and electric polls along streets will all be renovated starting April 1," Arvind Kejriwal said adding that once completed, damages would then on be fixed within 24 hours. The entire renovation project would conclude in six months and would cost about Rs 4,500 crores for the first one year, he added.

According to the Chief Minister, mechanical sweeping and washing of roads would be done once in three days and posters and banners put up on streets would be removed on a daily basis. Vehicles mounted with cameras would ply across the city and monitor such activities.

Advertisement

A centralised complaints system would also be put in place where residents can raise issues about their neighbourhood, Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister also made another announcement to boost last-mile connectivity in the national capital. E-scooters will soon be launched in Dwaraka as a pilot project which would then be implemented across Delhi later.

“E-scooters will be available at Metro stations, bus stops, hospital among other places. People can pick up the e-scooters from anywhere and can drop them off anywhere. The tickets would be integrated with those you can use in busses and metro trains," Kejriwal said, adding the e-scooters will come with helmets and be operational for 60 km with one charge.

Read all the Latest India News here