Delhi Reports 1,083 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, One Death, Positivity Rate at 4.48 Per Cent

On Saturday, the national capital had reported 1,094 COVID19 cases. (Shutterstock)
The Covid-19 infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,74,876 and the death toll at 26,168

PTI
New Delhi // Updated: April 24, 2022, 23:50 IST

Delhi on Sunday reported 1,083 fresh COVID-19 infections with a positivity rate of 4.48 per cent and one death due to the disease, according to the health department. On Saturday, the national capital had reported 1,094 COVID-19 cases, its highest daily spike since February 10, with a positivity rate of 4.82 percent and two fatalities.

A total of 25,177 Covid tests were conducted in the city a day ago, the latest data by the department showed. The COVID-19 infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,74,876 and the death toll at 26,168.

Delhi had logged 1,042 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent and two fatalities due to the infection on Friday. On Thursday, the city reported 965 COVID-19 cases and a single fatality with a positivity rate of 4.71 per cent.

first published: April 24, 2022, 23:49 IST