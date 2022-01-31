Delhi Reports 2,779 New Cases, Positivity Rate Declines to 6.20%

Delhi reported 38 fatalities and 2,779 cases in a day, while the positivity rate marginally declined to 6.20 percent, according to data shared by the city’s health department on Monday. The number of cases could be low owing to the lesser number of tests (44,847) conducted the previous day since it was a Sunday. Delhi logged 3,674 cases with a positivity rate of 6.37 percent, while 30 more fatalities were reported on Sunday. On Saturday, the national capital had reported 4,483 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.41 percent. As many as 28 deaths were also reported.

According to the latest update, the national capital’s case count has increased to 18,30,268 and the death toll to 25,865. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago was 44847, including 40,476 RT-PCR ones, it said. On Friday, Delhi had recorded 4,044 cases with a positivity rate of 8.60 percent and 25 deaths. On Thursday, it recorded 4,291 cases with a positivity rate of 9.56 percent and 34 deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000 mark. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday had decided to lift weekend curfew and the odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city besides allowing restaurants, bars, cinema halls and theatres to reopen with 50 percent capacity, given the improving COVID situation.

There are 15,428 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 1,518 (9.84 percent) of them are occupied. Active cases in Delhi on Monday stood at 18,729 while the number of containment zones stood at 38,046. Also, in total 555 coronavirus patients were on oxygen support, out of whom 128 severe COVID-19 patients were on ventilator support.

The number of people under home isolation stood at 14,328 on Monday while it was 16,165 on Sunday.

