Covid Uptick in Delhi With 325 Fresh Cases – Highest Spike in 40 Days; DDMA Meet on April 20

Delhi on Thursday reported a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases with 325 new infections, the highest single-day jump in cases in 40 days, taking the positivity rate to rise to 2.39 per cent, according to state health department data. The Covid-19 positivity rate jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.39 per cent in a week as doctors reassured against “a panic situation" citing a low daily count while warning against staying vigilant and following all Covid-appropriate behaviours.

The national capital reported a daily spike of 325 cases on Thursday, a marked raise from 137 cases registered on Monday, according to official data. The department did not issue a bulletin on Tuesday.

The positivity rate rose to its highest in two months to 2.7 per cent on Monday. Delhi reported 2.87 per cent on February 5. Addressing concerns regarding the recent surge in infections, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said the government is keeping a watchful eye on the Covid situation and there is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern of the virus is detected.

Officials on Thursday announced the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a meeting on April 20 to discuss measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the city. “The Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday next week under the chairmanship of the Lt Governor. It will discuss the prevailing Covid situation, including the recent rise in the number of cases," a senior Delhi government official said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi government is keeping a close watch on the Covid-19 situation and gave assurance stating there is no need to panic since hospitalisations are low. His deputy Manish Sisodia said the government will soon issue guidelines for schools given the slight rise in Covid-19 cases.

Reports of schoolchildren testing positive in Delhi and the National Capital Region have been reported.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital rose to 18,67,206 and the death toll remained at 26,158 respectively on Thursday, according to the latest health bulletin. The national capital had reported 141 cases and one death due to the disease on Sunday, while the positivity rate was 1.29 per cent.

It saw 160 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.55 per cent on Saturday. On Friday, the city had reported 146 cases with a positivity rate of 1.39 per cent and one death.

Delhi had reported its highest number of cases of 28,867 on January 13, during the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. The positivity rate had touched 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest daily surge largely driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

A total of 574 Covid patients are in home isolation, a marked rise from 504 the previous day, the bulletin stated. There are 9,745 beds for Covid patients in Delhi's hospitals and 48 (0.49 per cent) of those are occupied, it added.

