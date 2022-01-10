Delhi Reports More Covid-19 Deaths in Last 15 Days Than Between August and December

The national capital has reported 57 Covid-19 deaths since December 25, more than the number of pandemic fatalities between August and December, official data analysed by News18 shows.

Out of the 57 deaths reported in the last 15 days, 53 were recorded since January 1. Delhi had reported 54 deaths between August 1 and December 31, 2021, as per data from the Delhi State Health Bulletin for Covid-19.

On Sunday, the daily death count was in the double digit for the first time in at least six months as the city recorded 17 Covid-19 fatalities. It was the highest since June 16, 2021 when 25 deaths were reported.

Sunday’s death count was also more than the monthly deaths reported in the city each month since September. It was even more than the total Covid-related deaths reported between September 1 and November 30 or those reported between November 1 and December 31.

Further, more than 1 lakh fresh infections have been reported in the city since January 1 — nearly five times more than the cases reported between August 1 and December 31 last year, the analysis shows. Cases reported this month so far were the highest since May 2021, when the deadly second wave swept over and the city recorded 2.76 lakh cases. In April, Delhi had reported 4.86 lakh cases.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 22,751 fresh cases of Covid-19. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus infection, the highest daily tally was 28,395 cases, recorded on April 20, 2021, during the second wave.

It is also important to note that the occupancy of hospital beds in the city is increasing and has jumped by over 6.5 times since January 1. While only 247 hospital beds were occupied in Delhi on January 1, this crossed the 1,000-mark on January 6 as 1,091 hospital beds were occupied by coronavirus-infected patients. On Sunday, the bed occupancy went up to 1,618.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was also infected with the virus and tested positive on January 4, said his government is not planning to impose a lockdown if everyone wears masks. He said restrictions were imposed only to curb the spread of the virus and not disrupt livelihoods.

Active cases in the city have been increasing at a rapid pace for the last few days. As of Sunday, the active cases in Delhi stood at 60,733 — nearly 10 times the active caseload the city had on January 1. The active cases were 6,360 on January 1 that crossed the 10,000-mark on January 3, in the next two days it crossed the 20,000-mark and by January 7, the city had nearly 40,000 active Covid cases.

