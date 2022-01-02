Delhi Reports More Covid-19 Cases in The First Two Days of January Than Between August & November

In just the first two days of January, Delhi has reported more coronavirus cases than recorded between August and November, as per official data. The national capital has registered 5,910 Covid-19 cases since January 1. On Saturday, the city reported 2,716 Covid-19 cases while on Sunday this number went up to 3,194, according to Delhi State Health Bulletin.

The official numbers analyzed by CNN-News18 showed that Delhi has reported 4,669 cases between August 1 and November 30.

Since the last week of December, the national capital has been witnessing a rise in fresh coronavirus cases. In the month of December, Delhi recorded 7,277 cases of coronavirus infection – the highest since June when the city reported 7,948 cases.

Out of the 7,277 cases, 5,398, or about 75 percent, were reported between December 25 and 31.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the infection has increased by nearly 11 times since December 24, official data showed. From 782 active Covid-19 cases on December 24, Delhi now has 8,397 active infections.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a virtual press conference and said there was no need to panic as hospitalisation in the current scenario is very low. He presented a data to show that despite an increase in the number of virus cases, oxygen bed occupancy is less than one per cent in hospitals and is very low as compared to the deadly second wave of coronavirus in April last year. “Currently, the number of active cases in the city is 6,360 and today (Sunday) 3,100 new cases are expected to be reported. All cases are mild and in most of them patients don’t need hospitalisation," Kejriwal said.

