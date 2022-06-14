Delhi Reports Over 1,100 New Covid-19 Cases in A Day, 2 Deaths; Positivity Rate Reaches 6.50%

Delhi on Tuesday breached the 1,000-mark as the city reported 1,118 new Covid-19 cases and two fatalities. According to latest data shared by the Delhi health department, the positivity rate has jumped to 6.50 per cent. It was on May 11 that the national capital had last recorded more than one thousand cases with a positivity rate of 3.34 per cent and one death. This is the fifth consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 600 cases in a day.

With the new cases reported on Tuesday, the tally of Covid-19 cases jumped to 19,14,530 and the death toll stands at 26,223 in the national capital, the department said. On Monday, Delhi recorded 614 new Covid-19 cases and zero death due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 7.06 per cent.

The city had on Sunday reported 735 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease, while the positivity rate was at 4.35 per cent. It had on Saturday reported 795 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.11 per cent and zero death.

