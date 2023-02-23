Delhi Resident Convicted by NIA Court for Spying for Pakistan

A special NIA court here on Thursday convicted a man in a 2017 espionage case after he was found to be working for his Pakistan-based handlers. Mohd Parvez, a resident of Delhi’s Chandni Mahal, was convicted by the special court under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The official said the case pertains to a conspiracy hatched by foreign intelligence agencies to obtain information from defence personnel posted in sensitive border areas of India.

“The convicted accused (Parvez) was found to be working for handlers of Pakistan intelligence services. Parvez was roped in by one Hamza Bhai alias Billal when he had gone to Pakistan to visit his sisters," the spokesperson said.

The NIA said Parvez was motivated to collect information relating to vital installations and also take their photographs.

“He got SIM cards issued in the name of other people and shared their WhatsApp activation codes to his Pakistani handlers for virtual activation of the WhatsApp accounts. He was paid by his Pakistani handlers during his trips to Pakistan and also through hawala channels in Delhi for carrying out such tasks," the spokesperson said.

The official said the court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on March 9.

