Delhi Riots: Court Frames Charges Against 10, Says They Wanted to Create Fear Among Hindu Community

A local court has framed charges against 10 persons in a Delhi riots case, saying they were members of an unlawful assembly formed with an objective to create fear and panic amongst the Hindu community and threaten them to leave the country.

According to the police, the 10 accused men resorted to violence and loot, and set ablaze the properties belonging to "members of the Hindu community" at Delhi's Bhagirathi Vihar area on February 25, 2020.

Relying on the statements of witnesses, Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhat said, "Material on record prima facie discloses that the accused were the members of an unlawful assembly which had been formed with the object to create fear and panic amongst the people belonging to Hindu Community, to threaten them to leave the country and to cause arson, loot."

The judge, in an order dated December 13, framed charges against Mohd Shahnawaz, Mohd Shoaib, Shahrukh, Rashid, Azad, Ashraf Ali, Parvez, Mohd Faisal, Rashid, and Mohd Tahir. It has invoked sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 436 (mischief by fire), 452 (house-trespass with preparation to assault), 454 (lurking house-trespass), 392 (robbery), 427 (mischief) read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR was registered on a complaint filed by one Jagdish Prasad who said the rioters burnt his son's auto spare parts shop. Prasad also claimed that the mob threw a petrol bomb into the shop as a result of which it got burnt. He further stated that he, along with his two brothers, managed to escape from the rear gate to save their lives.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi in February 2020 after violence between the supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those protesting against it spiraled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

