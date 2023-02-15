Home » News » India » Delhi: SC Allows Urgent Mentioning of Pleas Challenging Sarai Kale Khan Demolition Drive

Delhi: SC Allows Urgent Mentioning of Pleas Challenging Sarai Kale Khan Demolition Drive

An urgent application seeking a stay on the demolition of Sarai Kale Khan night shelter in Delhi was mentioned before a bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 11:18 IST

New Delhi, India

Supreme Court has allowed urgent mentioning of plea challenging Sarai Kale Khan demolition drive. (File pic/Shutterstock)
Supreme Court has allowed urgent mentioning of plea challenging Sarai Kale Khan demolition drive. (File pic/Shutterstock)

Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed urgent mentioning of pleas against demolition exercise being carried out in Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan.

An urgent application seeking a stay on the demolition of Sarai Kale Khan night shelter in Delhi was mentioned before a bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud. The application stated that demolition is going on and it houses 50 homeless residents of the city.

The Delhi Police has asked Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to shift the night shelter at Sarai Kale Khan before the scheduled G20 summit in September amid concerns that it is being used by criminals and miscreants, officials said on Tuesday.

In a letter to the DUSIB, police said the shelter home is close to the Sarai Kale Khan interstate bus terminal and, therefore, people from across the country avail the facility.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

“The identity proofs of the people staying in the night shelter are not thoroughly verified and criminals and miscreants often use it as a hiding place after submitting forged Aadhaar cards and other proofs," the letter said.

The city police said it has often been observed that it is the “favourite hideout" of bad characters and history-sheeters. It always remains full at night and people staying there often create a ruckus after getting drunk, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: February 15, 2023, 11:01 IST
last updated: February 15, 2023, 11:18 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+9PHOTOS

Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Renew Wedding Vows In Dreamy Ceremony, Check Out The Couple's Pictures From Udaipur

+20PHOTOS

Gauri Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Sunny Leone, Dia Mirza, Shilpa Shetty Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About