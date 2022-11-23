Home » News » India » Delhi Sees Coldest Morning Of Season As Temp Settles at 8 Deg C, Air Quality Remains 'Poor'

The capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 238 at 9 am. It was 255 at 4 pm on Tuesday

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: November 23, 2022, 10:28 IST

New Delhi, India

The IMD said the capital recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius — three notches below normal (File Image: Reuters)
The IMD said the capital recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius — three notches below normal (File Image: Reuters)

Delhi woke up to the coldest morning of the season, with mercury dipping to 8 degrees Celsius, and ‘poor’ air quality on Wednesday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital stood at 238 at 9 am today.

Air quality is not predicted to deteriorate significantly in the coming days, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). It was 255 at 4 pm on Tuesday.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius, was three notches below normal, said IMD. It is the lowest temperature in the month since November 23, 2020 (6.2 degrees Celsius).

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 26 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

The Commission for Air Quality (CAQM) had on Friday said that the ongoing anti-pollution actions under stages I and II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will continue in Delhi-NCR and there is no need for invoking curbs under stage III at present.

In view of the improvement in the air quality, the Centre’s air quality panel had directed authorities on November 14 to revoke the curbs enforced in Delhi-NCR under stage III of GRAP with immediate effect.

The curbs under stage 3 include a ban on construction and demolition activities, barring essential projects.

(With PTI inputs)

first published: November 23, 2022, 10:24 IST
last updated: November 23, 2022, 10:28 IST
