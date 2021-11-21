Delhi Sees Rise in Rapes, Kidnapping of Women This Year with Easing of Covid Curbs: Police Data

As normalcy returns to Delhi after easing of Covid-19 restrictions and lockdown, rapes and kidnapping of women in the national capital has increased, data shared by the Delhi Police showed.

Delhi has recorded 1,725 rapes and 3,117 cases of kidnapping of women this year up to October 31, according to the data.

During 2020, the national capital recorded 1,699 rape cases and 2,761 cases of kidnapping of women. For the period up to October 31, 2020, the city recorded 1,429 cases of rape and 2,226 cases of kidnapping of women.

The data pointed out while crime against women saw a drop across states due to the national lockdown last year, crime against women under several categories has increased with normalcy returning.

The cases of cruelty by husband and in-laws this year has nearly doubled than last year. In 2020, a total of 1,931 cases of cruelty by husband or in-laws were recorded in Delhi up to October 31. This year, the number has jumped to 3,742 for the same period.

Similarly, the abduction of women this year has also increased twofold as against last year till October 31.

Against 118 cases of abduction of women last year, this year saw 285 such cases during the same period. Further, dowry deaths have increased from 94 in 2020 to 114 this year during the same period.

The cases of ‘assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty’ have jumped from 1,791 in 2020 to 2,157 up to October 31.

The total number of heinous crimes in the city recorded this year were more than that reported in 2020 up to October 31, the data shows. Delhi reported 4,614 heinous crimes last year up to October 31 that increased to 4,666 this year during the same period.

