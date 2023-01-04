Delhi Sultanpuri Accident LIVE: Deceased's Friend Claims Men Knew She Was Stuck Under Car; Accused's Family Demands Justice for Victim

Delhi Sultanpuri Accident LIVE: 20-year-old Anjali Singh, the woman who met a tragic death after an accident in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area, was cremated on Tuesday evening, after her remains were handed over to the family. Police probe had revealed that another woman, named Nidhi, was present with Anjali during the accident, and had allegedly fled.

She was brought in for questioning on Tuesday, and she claimed that the 5 accused men who were driving the Maruti Suzuki Baleno car, were aware that Anjali was stuck to the axle and yet kept driving.

Meanwhile, one of the suspects’ kin also demanded justice for Anjali. Mukesh, brother of accused Krishan, said none of the family members has stepped out since his arrest.

Krishan’s family called for the accused to be punished as per provisions of the law, a Hindustan Times report said.

“After the car hit us, I fell to one side. My friend got stuck under the car. Men knew that the girl had stuck under their car, still, they deliberately kept dragging her,” she said.

In another shocking revelation, Nidhi claimed that Anjali was in an inebriated state but still insisted on driving the two-wheeler.

While speaking to ANI, the eyewitness, said, “She was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the twowheeler. After being hit by the car, she came under the car, and got dragged with it. I was scared and went away and returned home, didn’t tell anything to anyone.”

“It is the fault of the girl who was driving in an inebriated state. I insisted to her so much that don’t drive, I am conscious, let me drive. She didn’t believe me and believed herself,” Nidhi added.

Meanwhile, Anjali’s postmortem report revealed that her brain matter was missing, skull cavity was found open, spine was fractured, and there were a total of 40 injuries. She was dragged for several kilometres entangled under a car following her two-wheeler meeting with an accident in the early hours of January 1 in Delhi.

A medical board of doctors at the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) conducted her autopsy and informed the Delhi Police of the numerous injuries to Anjali’s body.

