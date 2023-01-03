Delhi Sultanpuri Accident LIVE Updates: Police Probe Reveals Woman Was With Friend on Scooty Who Fled; Blood Samples of Accused Sent to FSL

The friend had also sustained minor injuries and fled out of fear, while the victim fell in front of the car.

According to an official, the victim’s leg got stuck in the axle after which she was dragged for about 13 kilometers, a Times of India report said. Police on Monday revealed that the woman was dragged around from the Outer Ring Road to the Rohini district.

Besides, an eyewitness who owns a dairy shop in Ladpur village of Delhi said that he saw the woman being dragged, and chased the car for about 45 minutes. He quickly made a call to the police control room, and was asked to call back in a couple of minutes, a Hindustan Times report quoted him as saying.

The blood samples of all the five accused in the heinous case, have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to examine alcohol use, an ANI report said on Tuesday.

The post-mortem of the deceased in the Kanjhawala death case in Delhi was completed, informed Delhi Police on Monday. Delhi’s Rohini Court granted three days of police remand to interrogate five accused Manoj Mittal, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan and Mithun in the Kanjhawala death case

According to the FIR, the car was twice-borrowed. The car involved in the accident belong to Lokesh, a resident of Budh Vihar. Lokesh told the police that his brother-in-law Ashutosh has borrowed vehicle from him. When police contacted Ashutosh, he said his friends Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna borrowed the car from him at 7 pm on December 31.

Deepak was behind the wheel and Manoj Mittal was sitting on the front passenger seat.

They hit the scooty in Krishan Vihar at 2 am and fled the spot out of fear towards Kanjhawla. They stopped the car near Jonti village on Kanjhawla road and saw the woman beneath the car. They left her there and went to Ashutosh’s residence to return the car in damaged condition at 5 AM. Amit and Deepak told Ashutosh that they had consumed alcohol.

