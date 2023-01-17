Home » News » India » Sultanpuri Accident: Murder Charges Invoked Against Men in Car Who Dragged Woman For 12 km

Sultanpuri Accident: Murder Charges Invoked Against Men in Car Who Dragged Woman For 12 km

After collection of physical, oral, forensic and other scientific evidence, the police have added IPC section 302 to the FIR against men in the Kanjhawala hit-and-run case.

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: January 17, 2023, 18:02 IST

New Delhi, India

The inquiry team of the Delhi Police also pointed out some systemic lapses in the patrolling of PCR vans. (Image: PTI/File)
The inquiry team of the Delhi Police also pointed out some systemic lapses in the patrolling of PCR vans. (Image: PTI/File)

In the Kanjhawala hit-and-run case, the Delhi police on Tuesday added murder charges against the men who hit a 20-year-old woman and dragged her by a car in the early hours of New Year in the national capital’s Sultanpuri.

“After collection of physical, oral, forensic and other scientific evidence, the police have added IPC section 302 to the FIR. Further investigation in the case is in progress, " Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) said.

Anjali Singh (20) allegedly dragged for around 13 kilometers after her scooty collided with a grey Maruti Suzuki Baleno with five drunk men in it. Police probe on Monday revealed that the woman was accompanied by a friend on the scooty when it met the accident.

Advertisement

This comes after a Delhi court granted bail to one of the accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj.

RELATED NEWS

Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar on Monday reserved its order on Bhardwaj’s bail. “He is admitted to bail on furnishing bail bond of Rs 50,000…," the judge said on Tuesday.

The judge orally observed that Bhardwaj’s role started after the commission of the offence.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: January 17, 2023, 17:57 IST
last updated: January 17, 2023, 18:02 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Esha Gupta Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Blue Off-shoulder Dress With Thigh-high Slit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+14PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Celebrities In Hot Pink Outfits Slay Barbiecore Trend