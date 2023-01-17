Sultanpuri Accident: Murder Charges Invoked Against Men in Car Who Dragged Woman For 12 km

In the Kanjhawala hit-and-run case, the Delhi police on Tuesday added murder charges against the men who hit a 20-year-old woman and dragged her by a car in the early hours of New Year in the national capital’s Sultanpuri.

“After collection of physical, oral, forensic and other scientific evidence, the police have added IPC section 302 to the FIR. Further investigation in the case is in progress, " Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) said.

Anjali Singh (20) allegedly dragged for around 13 kilometers after her scooty collided with a grey Maruti Suzuki Baleno with five drunk men in it. Police probe on Monday revealed that the woman was accompanied by a friend on the scooty when it met the accident.

Advertisement

This comes after a Delhi court granted bail to one of the accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj.

Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar on Monday reserved its order on Bhardwaj’s bail. “He is admitted to bail on furnishing bail bond of Rs 50,000…," the judge said on Tuesday.

The judge orally observed that Bhardwaj’s role started after the commission of the offence.

Read all the Latest India News here